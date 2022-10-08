Giants vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

15 years and 31 games after London first came calling for the NFL, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in action in the big smoke, where they face the New York Giants. Incredibly, this is the first ever London game between two teams with winning records, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Giants vs Packers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

The Giants have been there, done that and presumably got some t-shirts to show for it. They've won both of their previous two London games, but with Daniel Jones nursing an ankle injury and Tyrod Taylor out with a concussion, they may have to lean heavily on their third-string quarterback, Davis Webb.

On the plus side, regardless of who takes to the turf, Brian Daboll's instructions will be the same: Saquon Barkley. The Giants' running back is operating on a different level, and could tear up the field against the Packers' struggling run defense.

This could be the second straight game where Green Bay takes on a third-choice QB, and they didn't exactly do a convincing job of it last weekend. They were behind at the midway point after Rodgers threw just the fourth pick-six of his career, but things picked up after the break, with Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard coming to the fore.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is counting on Rodgers to put on a show, so follow our guide on how to watch a Giants vs Packers live stream wherever you are.

Giants vs Packers FREE live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) As it's a London game, NFL fans can watch the Giants vs Packers for FREE on ITV in the UK. Kick-off is set for 2.30pm BST on Sunday afternoon, with coverage starting at 2pm. You can also live stream Giants vs Packers online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which is available on a wide range of devices. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Giants vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Giants vs Packers from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Giants vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Giants vs Packers game on NFL Network in the US, with kick-off set for 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Giants vs Packers directly through the NFL Network website (opens in new tab). How to watch Giants vs Packers without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers NFL Network, as well as local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Giants vs Packers: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Giants vs Packers game kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Sunday morning, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Giants vs Packers game is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Packers vs Giants FREE: live stream NFL in Australia