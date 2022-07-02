Gauff vs Anisimova live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

American phenoms Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova face off in a third-round Wimbledon tie that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the game's future. Gauff is already beginning to fulfil her promise at just 18 years of age, though Anisimova, who has taken a quieter journey to the top rung, could pose plenty of problems with her powerful groundstrokes. Read on as we explain how to watch a Gauff vs Anisimova live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

They've faced off once before as professionals, with Gauff prevailing in straight sets on clay a year ago, but it's their meeting in the final of the US Open girls tournament in 2017 that lives clearest in the memory. Anisimova, 16 at the time, won in straight sets, but Gauff, who was 13, saved nine championship points in a remarkable final game.

This week hasn't been plain-sailing for either player. World No.12 Gauff nearly fell to Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the first hurdle, while it took Anisimova far too long to find her range against compatriot Lauren Davis in midweek.

Gauff's wonderful run to the French open final last month showed that she's ready to start challenging for the game's major honors, but despite all of her talent and that imposing physique, there remains a sense that Anisimova is yet to unlock her full potential.

Will her compatriot inspire her to greater heights? Here's how to watch a Gauff vs Anisimova live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Gauff vs Anisimova: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Gauff vs Anisimova will start at 1.30pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Gauff vs Anisimova live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Gauff vs Anisimova.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Gauff vs Anisimova live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Anisimova

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Gauff vs Anisimova: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Gauff vs Anisimova will start at 10.30pm AEST late on Saturday, so brace yourself for a sleepy night. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Gauff vs Anisimova live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Anisimova on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Gauff vs Anisimova: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Gauff vs Anisimova on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Saturday morning. Gauff vs Anisimova is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Gauff vs Anisimova and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Gauff vs Anisimova set to begin at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Gauff vs Anisimova live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Gauff vs Anisimova: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand