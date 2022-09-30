Fulham vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

You know things are going well when Harrison Reed is popping up with half-volleyed goals, and Fulham have a chance to climb into the top four as they host Newcastle at Craven Cottage. The Magpies haven't won since the opening day of the season, and Eddie Howe is unlikely to get too much sympathy from his notorious bosses if the drought goes on. Read on to find out how to watch a Fulham vs Newcastle live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Fulham vs Newcastle live stream Date: Saturday, October 1 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 3am NZDT Venue: Craven Cottage, London Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Marco Silva's men were last seen pulling off a brilliant six-minute comeback at Nottingham Forest, courtesy of goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Reed. Unfortunately, Palhinha celebrated his screamer by getting up close and personal with the fans, thereby earning his fifth booking of the campaign and a suspension.

Former Newcastle marksman Aleksandar Mitrovic is in the form of his life, and is primed to make his mark against the club he spent two and a half unhappy seasons with, having bagged four goals during the international break.

It wasn't such a happy week for Nick Pope, who'll be pleased to return to club duty. However, regardless of how he performs, Newcastle won't get much from the game unless they start converting chances to goals with more regularity. They've grown adept at hitting the woodwork rather than the back of the net, and an injury scare for Alexander Isak won't help matters.

The better news for Geordies is that Callum Wilson may be fit to return, and you can follow our guide to get a Fulham vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Fulham vs Newcastle on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV will live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Fulham vs Newcastle in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

Can I watch a Fulham vs Newcastle live stream in the UK?

Fulham vs Newcastle is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Fulham vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Fulham vs Newcastle on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Newcastle on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Fulham vs Newcastle on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Fulham vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League online in India