Fulham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Newly promoted Fulham face Liverpool in what promises to be a brutal test of the Cottagers' Premier League 2022/23 credentials. As far as welcomes go, they don't come much colder than this. Having finished two points shy of the title last season, Jürgen Klopp's men are painfully aware of just how tiny their margin for error is, and they'll take nothing for granted against Marco Silva's new boys. Read on to find out how to watch Fulham vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Fulham's recent record in the top flight is nothing short of appalling. They've gone straight back down on each of the past two occasions that they've been promoted. Once again though, their survival hopes hinge largely on Aleksandar Mitrović. The beefy Serb is a phenomenon at Championship level but has always struggled to make the grade in the Premier League. And since Plan A has always worked in the Championship, Fulham don't really have a Plan B.

Other than Mitrović, nobody scored more goals for Fulham last season than Fábio Carvalho, who's now a Liverpool player. The Reds have also signed Darwin Núñez to replace Sadio Mané, but the opening day of the season tends to be the Mohamed Salah show.

The Egyptian winger became the first player to score on five consecutive Premier League opening weekends a year ago, and could now surpass the eight-goal record held jointly by Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. Follow our guide to get a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is the live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Peacock while abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Fulham vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Fulham vs Liverpool from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Fulham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Fulham vs Liverpool. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night, and fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch Fulham vs Liverpool on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 11.30pm NZST late on Saturday night. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Fulham vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League online in India