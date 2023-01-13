Everton vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

18th-placed Everton face 20th-placed Southampton in what already feels like a pivotal six-pointer in the relegation battle. The Toffees have lost six of their last seven in all competitions, while the Saints have fallen to defeat six straight league games, and for both sets of supporters there's a sense that the walls are closing in. Whether you're in the blue corner or red, a win could provide a lifeline and another defeat could prove disastrous, so read on to find out how to watch an Everton vs Southampton live stream (opens in new tab) from wherever you are.

It's amazing to think that things were looking up for Everton when these sides last met, back at the start of October. Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil struck twice in three minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit and secure Everton's second league victory in a row, sparking jubilant scenes. They've won just one of 12 games since, and patience appears to be running out for Frank Lampard.

Everton's display during the 4-1 defeat to Brighton stands out as one of the most shambolic of the season, but no matter how low the Blues have sunk, Southampton have by and large been able to match them.

The new manager bounce evaded Nathan Jones entirely, yet in midweek his team produced one of the best performances the Southampton faithful have seen in a very long time. Their perfectly orchestrated pressing game made Man City look distinctly ordinary, with Sekou Mara and Kyle Walker-Peters impressing most of all.

Have they turned a corner? Follow our guide to get an Everton vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton: live stream in the US without cable

Today's best Peacock deals (opens in new tab) Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) US$4.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Everton vs Southampton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Everton vs Southampton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Everton vs Southampton from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch an Everton vs Southampton live stream in the UK?

Everton vs Southampton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Everton vs Southampton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch an Everton vs Southampton live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Everton vs Southampton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Everton vs Southampton: live stream Premier League online in India