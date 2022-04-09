Everton vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

After a disastrous defeat to relegation rivals in midweek, Everton boss Frank Lampard will be hoping the Toffees home support can help raise their side as they face top four-chasing Manchester United. Just one point above the drop zone, with little sign of improvement in recent weeks, the hosts are in dire straits, with a defence that looks dysfunctional at best. Here's how to watch a Everton vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are.

Manchester United will be determined to take away all three points as they look to steady a faltering campaign for Champions League qualification. Last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leicester at Old Trafford could easily have been a defeat, but a win here could see them get back on track.

United should be boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portuguese star was ruled out against the Foxes with an illness, however, there could be a more significant influence on the away side's performance this afternoon.

With Ajax boss Erik ten Hag widely reported as set to take over the Old Trafford hot seat next season, United's stars will likely be looking to impress the incoming new boss.

Follow our guide to get a Everton vs Man United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch a Manchester United v Southampton Premier League live stream in the UK

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in US without cable

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Everton vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Manchester United from anywhere

Everton vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Everton vs Manchester United, which kicks off at 7.30am EDT / 4.30am PDT on Saturday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 (opens in new tab) for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Everton vs Manchester United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30pm NZDT on Saturday night. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Everton vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League action online in India