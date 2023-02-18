Everton vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Everton vs Leeds live stream

You can watch Everton vs Leeds on USA Network in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Everton vs Leeds just below.

Everton vs Leeds: match preview

If you asked a Premier League fan for their relegation predictions this season, the chances are that Everton and Leeds would be amongst their first picks. 18th and 17th in the table at the start of the day, both teams enter this clash off the back of humbling defeats to their respective arch-rivals, and with their fanbases fearful that the next time their clubs meet, it won't be in the top flight.

Everton's effervescent performance in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal was beyond most supporters’ wildest dreams, but what followed was one of their limpest Merseyside derby showings in recent memory. Still, three points from those two fixtures is a better-than-expected return, and another three here could see the Toffees climb to 16th.

Nearly two weeks have passed since Leeds dispensed with the services of Jesse Marsch. If they’d acted a week earlier, Sean Dyche might have been in their dugout for this one, but as it is, under 21-coach Michael Skubala is about to oversee a third game. So much for the Leeds board's promise of a speedy appointment.

Regardless of who's in charge, the one thing you always get from Leeds is energy, and they were electric at times against Man Utd last Sunday. However, in typical fashion, they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes after failing to take advantage of numerous openings. Crysencio Summerville was a livewire, though fans will be hoping to see more from Wilfried Gnonto, the team’s standout performer this season.

They played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the early stages of the season, a game best remembered for a beautiful bending effort from Luis Sinisterra, and you can follow our guide to get an Everton vs Leeds live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Everton vs Leeds: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Leeds live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead. How to watch Everton vs Leeds without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Everton vs Leeds from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Everton vs Leeds in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Everton vs Leeds from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch Everton vs Leeds in the UK?

Everton vs Leeds is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Everton vs Leeds live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch an Everton vs Leeds live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Leeds: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Leeds on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Everton vs Leeds: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Everton vs Leeds on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Everton vs Leeds: live stream Premier League online in India