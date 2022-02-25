Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup Final 2022 online

The first major domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs at Wembley this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in what looks set to be thrilling EFL Cup final. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream and what TV channels it's on by following our Carabao Cup Final guide below - it's being shown exclusively in the US on ESPN Plus.

The Blues will be looking to take home their second piece of silverware this month, following their Club World Cup triumph in Dubai.

Today's showdown is Liverpool first appearance in the EFL Cup final since their penalty shoot-out defeat to Man City in 2016, with the Red's last triumph in the tournament coming a full ten years ago against Cardiff back in 2012.

Both teams come into today's game with a host of injury concerns, with Liverpool set to be without Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, while Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech look likely to be absent for Chelsea.

Here's how to watch an Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream - follow our guide to make sure you don't miss a minute of today's Carabao Cup Final.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US, with the streaming service showing today's final. Kick-off for today's Chelsea vs Liverpool final Stateside is at 11.30am EST / 8.30am PST. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup final live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup final in the UK. Kick-off for Chelsea vs Liverpool is at 4.30pm GMT with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 3.30pm GMT. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, all 380 Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $20 per month and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $150 and save $90. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Today's final gets under way in Canada at 11.30am EST / 8.30am PST. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia for FREE

You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV in Australia. Kick-off Down Under is at 3.30am AEDT. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

As with their Aussie neighbors, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show the Carabao Cup final in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month. Kick-off for Kiwis is at 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning.