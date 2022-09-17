Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere – start time, PPV details, preview, odds

Its been one of modern boxing's best rivalries. Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will go toe-to-toe tonight for a third and final time for this much-anticipated super middleweight trilogy showdown. The two rivals clashed in two controversial title fights in 2017 and 2018, with the first ruled a draw before Canelo took the second via a majority decision. It's time for the decider. Read on as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream online from anywhere today.

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream Date: Saturday, September 17 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Start Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Golovkin vs Canelo ring walks (approx): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST Free live streams: Azteca 7 in Mexico (opens in new tab) Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Tonight's Las Vegas fight sees Mexican star Canelo back at super middleweight with his undisputed titles on the line, after an unsuccessful weight switch to 175lb back in May where he lost to light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol for only the second time in his glittering career. He weighed in for today's bout at 167.4lbs.

Golovkin has only stepped into the ring on four occasions since his second defeat to Canelo, with his most recent fight a middleweight title victory over Ryota Murata in Japan, but GGG and his supporters have always insisted he outlanded Canelo throughout both previous encounters. This time they want justice, and all those championship belts. Golovkin fights today at his heaviest ever, 167.8lbs.

It's a fight no self respecting boxing fan will want to miss, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream from anywhere today, including ways to do so for free.

Mexico: Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 FREE live stream

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs GGG 3 from anywhere

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 WITHOUT a PPV

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream all over the world, except for Mexico and Latin America. It's a PPV affair in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (more on this below). Boxing fans everywhere else can watch Canelo vs GGG 3 with a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive in many places. In France, it's currently available for a knockdown price of €9.99 a month, while in Germany its priced at €24.99 a month for a year's subscription, or €29.99 for a rolling monthly deal. Take a look at the price where you live to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream in the US, UK and Canada

(opens in new tab) The Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream is being shown on DAZN in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand too. But subscribers have to pay a PPV fee on top of the price of a subscription in order to tune in. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month or $149.99 for the year, and you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee of $64.99 to watch Canelo vs GGG 3. It's a similar picture in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year, and the Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV price is set at CA$64.99 on top or $84.98 for new subscribers. DAZN costs £7.99 in the UK, with the Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV priced at £9.99 for current and £17.98 for new subscribers, while for Aussies it's AUS$13.99 for a monthly subscription with the pay per view priced at AUS$44.99 for current and AUS$58.98 for new subscribers. Finally for viewers in New Zealand, a subscription costs NZ$14.99 with the PPV costing $24.99 NZD for current and $39.98 NZD for new subscribers. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Can I watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 replay?

As with all cards aired live on DAZN, you can also find a full replay on-demand on the streaming service, with highlight videos also made available shortly after the main event has concluded.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin: Tale of the tape

Canelo Alvarez

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5' 8"

Reach: 70"

Total fights: 61

Record: 57-2-2 (39 KOs)

Gennady Golovkin

Nationality: Kazakh

Born: April 8, 1982

Height: 5" 10"

Reach: 70"

Total fights: 44

Record: 42-1-1 (37 KOs)

Canelo vs GGG 3: Preview and prediction

This third and final meeting between this generation’s best fighters looks all set to be a full blown classic.

To even the casual observer, GGG should have gotten the nod from the judges in the first meeting between these two ring kings, and should not have had a points decision go against him in the last fight, with the Kazakh at least good enough for a draw.

Whether Golovkin can channel his anger at that injustice into a performance that leaves no doubt who the victor is on Saturday remains to be seen.

Alvarez's confidence undoubtedly took a hit after his recent defeat to Bivol, but Golovkin moving up in weight for the first time in his career for this fight may well have the bigger influence on which way this much-anticipated fight goes.

Canelo vs GGG 3: Betting and odds

Golovkin is in a rare position of being considered the underdog with the bookies for a fight, with GGG floating around the 7/2 mark to claim a victory in Vegas.

Canelo is marked out at 1/6 to retain his titles, with the odds on a draw considered an out-there gamble for this final chapter of the trilogy at 16/1.

Canelo vs GGG 3 full card