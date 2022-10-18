Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream: watch the Premier League on Prime Video this week

Bournemouth will be looking to continue their remarkable turnaround under caretaker boss Gary O'Neil as they host a Southampton side struggling for form and points in this midweek Premier League clash. Since jettisoning Scott Parker at the end of August, the Cherries have gone on a five-match unbeaten run under O'Neill, with the former Portsmouth star now tipped to get the managers job on a full time basis. Read on to find out how to watch a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream from wherever you are, including through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Currently nestled comfortably in mid-table, Bournemouth played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham that saw them lead twice via goals from Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma at the weekend.

Southampton are meanwhile floundering in 17th with the pressure very much on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints will nevertheless be hoping to build upon Sunday's creditable 1-1 draw with West Ham, which saw Hasenhuttl's men arrest a wretched run of four straight defeats.

Follow our guide to get a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Wednesday. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) A Peacock subscription (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Bournemouth vs Southampton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Bournemouth vs Southampton from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Bournemouth vs Southampton on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Wednesday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Bournemouth vs Southampton is being shown exclusively in the UK on Amazon Prime video. (opens in new tab) Kick off at the Vitality Stadium is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday. Amazon Prime Video is set to live stream two rounds of Premier League fixtures in their entirety, which includes all this week's matchweek 12 midweek fixtures (18-20 October), plus every Boxing Day fixture (26 December). New customers can watch up to 10 of Amazon's 20 games without paying a thing by taking advantage of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Once that free trial's over, an Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, and includes free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for 5.30am AEDT early on Thursday morning, and fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Bournemouth vs Southampton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7.30am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Bournemouth vs Southampton: live stream Premier League online in India

(opens in new tab) Football fans in India can watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Kick-off is set for 12am IST on Wednesday night / Thursday morning. Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) recently changed, with new plans starting at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP), though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Anybody wanting to live stream Premier League action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

