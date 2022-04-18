Boston Marathon live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The world's most prestigious marathon returns to its traditional Patriots' Day slot for the first time in three years, and the field is deeper than ever. Olympic gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir headlines the women's race and reigning champion Benson Kipruto is one of several recent former winners in contention, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world.

30,000 gluttons for punishment are set to pound the 26.2 miles of pavement from Main Street, Hopkinton to Boylston, Boston, where that iconic yellow finish line lies in wait. But that's only if they can endure the spirit-breaker and the soul-taker that is Heartbreak Hill, one of the most infamous climbs to runners everywhere.

Jepchirchir is looking to add a Boston Marathon triumph to her impressive resume, which includes victories at last year's Olympics and New York Marathon. Her main competiton is expected to come from Olympic bronze medallist Molly Seidel, and her Kenyan compatriots Joyciline Jepkosgei and Edna Kiplagat.

Kipruto was a surprise winner last year, but he's got a target on his back this time around, with past champions Lawrence Cherono, Yuki Kawauchi, Geoffrey Kirui, Berhanu Lemi and Lelisa Desisa all in the running, as well as Geoffrey Kamworor, who's had a terrible time with injuries.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere.

2022 Boston Marathon start time: schedule

All times are given in ET

9.02am - Men’s wheelchair

9.05am - Women’s wheelchair

9.30am - Handcycles and duos

9.37am - Elite men

9.45am - Elite women

9.50am - Para athletics

10am - Wave 1

10.25am - Wave 2

10.50am - Wave 3

11.15am - Wave 4

More speed? How to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch 2022 Boston Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Boston Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Boston Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Boston Marathon from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Boston Marathon in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon on TSN, with coverage starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Monday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Boston Marathon live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

2022 Boston Marathon live stream: how to watch in the UK

Torture fans based in the UK can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+, with coverage set to begin at 2pm BST on Monday afternoon. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch the Boston Marathon: live stream in Australia