Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final online

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, with the hosts hoping to pull off a consecutive smash and grab against another European heavyweight. Will the Reds get suckered in just the same or is the irresistible attack of the Prem's most in-form team too hot handle? Follow our guide on how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream online wherever you are in the world.

Benfica boss Nélson Veríssimo has got his side playing a similar brand of football to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. Their key weapon is high-speed counter-attacks led by the fleet-footed Rafa Silva, and Benfica may get some joy, what with the way that Liverpool's defence struggled to deal with Watford at the weekend.

But it's difficult to think of a more veteran central defensive partnership than Nicolás Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen, and of a more dynamic forward unit than Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Diogo Jota, whose pace and trickery could give the Premier League old boys a torrid evening.

The most exciting month in the Champions League season starts right now. The Eagles stunned Ajax in the last round. Can they do the same to Liverpool? Here's how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream today from anywhere in the world.

Benfica vs Liverpool: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

The Benfica vs Liverpool game is being live streamed on Paramount Plus, which is showing every Champions League fixture this season. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including EPL soccer. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Benfica vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK - including tonight's Benfica vs Liverpool game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Benfica vs Liverpool: live stream in Canada

Today's Benfica vs Liverpool game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is down to show every single game of the UCL live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Benfica vs Liverpool: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Stan Sport is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Benfica vs Liverpool for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Benfica vs Liverpool in Australia is 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Benfica vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Spark Sport is showing up to eight Champions league matches per week live, including today's Benfica vs Liverpool clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Benfica vs Liverpool and watch the Champions League in India tonight