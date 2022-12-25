Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Having succumbed to a six-wicket defeat inside just two days in Brisbane, there's pride to be salvaged for South Africa on Boxing Day as they take on Australia for the 2nd Test encounter between the two sides at the MCG. Will there be similar pain on the way for the Proteas, or can they recover in Melbourne? Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream and catch the 2nd Test online from anywhere.

Last weekend's victory marked the first time since 1931 that a Test in Australia was wrapped up within two days. An incredible 19 wickets fell during a dramatic second day's play in Brisbane. In-form Aussie batsman Travis Head proved to be the key difference in the one-sided affair in Brisbane, scoring 92 runs with 13 fours and a six in the first innings.

The Baggy Greens, however, have a bowling dilemma coming into this clash, with paceman Josh Hazlewood back in contention after injury. That means the selectors will need to choose between the 31-year-old or fan favourite Scott Boland for this Test.

The tourists' troubles meanwhile rest with their batsmen, having delivered paltry totals of just 152 and 99 in their two 1st Test innings. That return worryingly marked the eighth time South Africa have been dismissed for sub-200 totals this year.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada at least showed plenty of appetite for a Proteas fightback. He took four wickets in an explosive four-over spell last Sunday, and will likely be relied upon in Melbourne for any change in his side's fortunes.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are during the festive period.

1st Test : December 17-21 一 The Gabba, Brisbane 一 Australia won by six wickets

: December 17-21 一 The Gabba, Brisbane 一 Australia won by six wickets 2nd Test : December 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 1.30am SAST

: December 26-30 一 MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 1.30am SAST 3rd Test: January 4-8 一 SCG, Sydney 一 10.30am AEDT / 1.30am SAST

How to watch Australia vs South Africa for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch Australia vs South Africa on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 10.30am AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Australia vs South Africa broadcasting options for South Africa, the UK, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Australia vs Proteas: live stream 2nd Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Australia vs Proteas 2nd Test can catch the action on SuperSport, but prepare to lose a lot of sleep, as play is set to get underway at 1.30am SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test: live stream cricket in UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch Australia vs South Africa on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK, but be warned that play is set to begin at 11.30pm GMT throughout the 2nd Test. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable start times can live stream Australia vs South Africa using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test, with play set to begin at 5am IST across all five days of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 2nd Test. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Australia vs South Africa live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream 2nd Test in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch Australia vs South Africa on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 12.30pm NZDT across all five days of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the cricket online using the country's Sky Go service. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Australia vs South Africa live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US