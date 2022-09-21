Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Socceroos and All Whites online from anywhere

Soccer fans Down Under have had to wait a long time for the next instalment of Australia and New Zealand's rivalry with the round ball. Two goals from Josh Kennedy in June 2011 were the bedrock of a 3-0 Socceroos victory, and in the intervening 11 years neither side have faced each other. It should be spicy. Follow our guide for how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream, worldwide.

Australia vs New Zealand live stream Date: Thursday, September 22 Start time: 11am BST / 6am EDT / 3am PDT / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZDT Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Live stream: for FREE on 10Play (opens in new tab) (AUS) Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (opens in new tab)

All Aussie eyes will be on the World Cup in a couple of months and Socceroos boss Graham Arnold will be using these back-to-back friendlies against a close rival – both geographically and footballistically – to fine tune his final 26-man squad.

Expect Hellas Verona midfielder Ajdin Hrustic to be given the freedom to dictate play in Arnold's formation, with former Huddersfield man Aaron Mooy, now of Celtic, to pull the strings behind him. Plus if Andrew Redmayne could be given a home repeat of the legendary Grey Wiggle which secured qualification against Peru in the play-off earlier this year, that'd be great.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will use this friendly as an opportunity to build for the next round of World Cup qualifying, after they fell agonisingly to Costa Rica in their own play-off round. Newcastle forward Chris Wood remains the All Whites' principal goal threat. Here's how to get an Australia vs New Zealand live stream and watch this international friendly fixture from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: FREE live stream

(opens in new tab) Australia vs New Zealand is free to watch on Australian streaming service, 10Play (opens in new tab). Anyone can sign up. All you need is your Australian post code. There's a 10Play app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, as well as access through your laptop web browser. Not in Australia right now? You can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world

The only TV streaming service worldwide which is showing Australia vs New Zealand is 10Play, which means you'll need to get yourself a VPN in order to watching this intriguing contest.

Also, if you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Australia vs New Zealand live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's 10Play (opens in new tab) if you're from Australia.

Can I watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream in the UK or US

Sadly no broadcaster has taken up the rights to air the Australia vs New Zealand friendly in the US or UK. If you're an Aussie away in one of those countries, though, fear not. As an Australian national, you have the rights to watch 10Play from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand on 10Play from abroad.