Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

These two neighbouring rivals finally get to face off, as Australia take on New Zealand in the first of three one-dayers in Far North Queensland. The two sides began a Chappell-Hadlee series just days before the world was shut down by the pandemic, with the opening match played in front of an empty SCG, before the series was eventually postponed. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream and catch the 1st ODI online from anywhere in the world.

Attempts to reschedule last year and earlier this year were undone by further Covid travel restrictions, but the two antipodean old foes are now finally set to do battle in what has the makings of being a superb series.

Aussie head coach Andrew McDonald has named what amounts to a full-strength side for the series as the Baggy Greens take their preparations for next year's ODI World Cup in India up a notch. Just Test captain Pat Cummins rests, while Travis Head is on paternity leave.

The Black Caps meanwhile come into the series in fine form after a 2-1 win in the West Indies last month – their first in the Caribbean in their history. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI live stream and watch international cricket online from wherever you are.

1st ODI : Tuesday, September 6 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - 2.20pm AEST / 4.20pm NZST / 5.20am BST

: Tuesday, September 6 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - 2.20pm AEST / 4.20pm NZST / 5.20am BST 2nd ODI: Thursday, September 8 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - 2.20pm AEST / 4.20pm NZST / 5.20am BST

Thursday, September 8 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - 2.20pm AEST / 4.20pm NZST / 5.20am BST 3rd ODI: Sunday, September 11 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - 2.20pm AEST / 4.20pm NZST / 5.20am BST

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch Australia vs New Zealand on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 2.20pm AEST. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream 1st ODI in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch Australia vs the Black Caps on Sky Sport, with the action set to get underway at 4.20pm NZST. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Australia vs New Zealand broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream ODI cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series. Play in the 1st ODI gets underway at 5.20am BST, with BT Sport 1's coverage starting at 5am. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream 1st ODI cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 6.20am SAST. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series, with play set to begin at 9.50am IST for the first match. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will telecast the 1st ODI with English commentary. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Australia vs New Zealand live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Can I watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream in the US?

Dedicated streaming service Willow TV is usually where cricket fans can watch Cricket action in the States, but Willow nor any other broadcaster in the region appears to be showing this ODI series live.

The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.