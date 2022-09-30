Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane carry their teams’ respective ambitions in a North London derby that could have major repercussions at the top of the table. The Gunners are leading the way but by the slimmest of margins, and how Spurs fans would love to leapfrog their arch-rivals on enemy territory. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-0 demolition job at Brentford, inspired by William Saliba, Fabio Vieira and that man Jesus. The Brazilian marksman is in deadly form, and has had a transformative effect since signing in the summer. However, he’s likely to attract plenty of special attention on his first North London derby appearance.

Antonio Conte doesn’t tend to hold back on potentially combustible occasions such as this, and Son Heung-min’s spectacular return to form has given the Italian a decision to make. Last season’s joint-Golden Boot winner had looked badly out of sorts before bagging a 13-minute hattrick off the bench in Tottenham’s 6-2 mauling of Leicester a fortnight ago.

It felt like the moment everything clicked for Conte, who had favored a much more pragmatic approach at the start of the campaign. Will he unleash his forwards at the Emirates? Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network in the US, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games but not this one which will be shown on USA Network and NBC. How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham from anywhere:

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Arsenal vs Tottenham. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night, and fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 12.30am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League online in India