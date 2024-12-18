What to do if your vacuum cleaner smells like burning

If your vacuum cleaner smells like burning, it's a sign something mechanical has gone wrong. This can be dangerous, so it's important not to just ignore it. In this article, we'll explain exactly what you should do if you smell burning when using your vacuum cleaner.

If you're not confident undertaking these steps yourself, you should enlist the help of a professional, book your vacuum in for a service, or contact your vacuum's manufacturer for advice.

1. Turn it off immediately

The first and most important step is to turn off the vacuum cleaner and unplug it from the power outlet. This prevents any further damage to the machine and eliminates the risk of electrical fire.

2. Check for blockages

A common cause of a burning smell is an obstructed air flow. So inspect the vacuum’s hose, brush roller and filter for blockages such as dust, hair or debris. Use a flashlight if necessary to look into all accessible areas. Blockages can cause the motor to overheat as it struggles to suck in air, leading to a burning odor.

Blockages in the hose, bin outlet or roller might cause the mechanism to jam (Image credit: Future)

3. Inspect the belt

A burning smell can occur if your vacuum cleaner's belt is worn out, misaligned or broken. That can lead it to rub against other components, or slip while the motor is still running. Access the vacuum’s brush roller and examine the belt for signs of wear, stretching or melting. If it looks damaged, replace it.

4. Examine the motor

If there’s no blockage and the belt is intact, the issue could be with the motor itself. A motor may overheat due to dust accumulation, electrical problems, or simply because it’s reaching the end of its lifespan. In which case, stop using the vacuum until you’ve had it serviced by a professional.

5. Call for help

If you're unsure about the source of the smell, or the vacuum continues to emit a burning odor after performing basic checks, it's best to contact a technician for repairs.

6. Buy a new vacuum

If none of that works, and your vacuum is on the older side, it might be time to invest in a new model. Our guides to the best vacuum cleaners or the best cordless vacuum cleaners specifically can help.