Shark's latest vacuum is three cleaners in one, and adjusts itself to suit your home

One-click transformation between upright, stick and handheld vacuum

Features Shark's Detect and Reveal tech to optimize power and capture every last speck

List price £479.99 (already on sale in US for $529.99)

Shark has launched a brand new vacuum system — the Shark PowerDetect Transformer — which is an upright disguised as a stick disguised as a handheld. In other words, it's three vacuum cleaners in one.

The idea behind the Transformer is to provide multiple cleaning tools in a single package: a deep-cleaning upright for your carpets and hard floors, a stick vacuum for quick cleans, and a handheld for high places and hard to reach spaces, as well as for things like your car.

According to James Kitto, SharkNinja's SVP Managing Director for the EMEA region, "The upright vacuum hasn’t meaningfully changed in decades. With Transformer, we’ve rethought what a vacuum can do by removing unnecessary complexity and creating a system that adapts to real life."

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The Shark PowerDetect Transformer transforms from a handheld to a stick to a full-sized upright (Image credit: SharkNinja)

What's so clever about the Shark PowerDetect Transformer?

It's definitely well thought out. In handheld and stick mode, the goal is light weight and portability, so the Transformer uses a relatively small dust chamber that sits just below the handle. When you need to get rid of serious amounts of dirt, there's a much larger dust collector that snaps onto the front, giving you the capacity of a normal upright.

The Transformer also comes with two key technologies we've seen in other recent Shark vacuum cleaners: PowerDetect, which automatically optimizes the cleaning power based on dirt levels, the floor type, your movement, and the cleaner's proximity to things such as skirting boards; and Reveal, which uses illumination to ensure that dust and dirt have nowhere to hide.

Other features include auto-emptying of the small bin into the larger one with a single click; HEPA filtration with anti-allergen sealing; odor neutralization; Shark's no-hair-wrap system to take hair from the brushroll rather than letting it accumulate; and DuoClean Detect brushes that have been designed to capture dirt, debris and hair on carpeted, tiled and wooden floors without having to switch heads.

Could the Transformer depose our current favorite Shark vacuum, the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Stick? It might: it's essentially an even smarter version of the PowerDetect, and yet it's slightly cheaper; while the PowerDetect Cordless Stick has a list price of £499.99, the Shark PowerDetect Transformer is £479.99. It's already on sale for $529.99 in the US, but we don't yet have details of availability in Australia.

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