Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale is live – up to 50% off appliances, furniture and tools

RememberThe highly anticipated 2025 Home Depot Presidents' Day sale has arrived. While we're still over a week away from this year's Presidents' Day sales event (Monday, February 17), the retailer has launched its official sale early, which means you can find huge savings on appliances, furniture, tools, and more right now.



Home Depot's sale is one of the most popular destinations during Presidents' Day, thanks to its popular categories and significant savings. The most popular offer is on major appliances, with up to 35% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer also offers a rare additional savings of $450 when you spend $2,996 or more on select appliances. Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale also includes savings on tools, furniture, small appliances, and storage solutions.



Below, I've listed links to Home Depot's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of the top deals. Keep in mind that today's early offers are a part of Home Depot's official Presidents' Day sale, which means you won't find better discounts on February 17.



Home Depot Presidents' Day sale - the 7 best deals

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: save up to 35% on major appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day appliance sale is its most popular offer, with up to 35% off major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save up to an additional $450 when you spend $2,996 or more on select appliances.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: 35% off furniture, mattresses, and decor

Furniture is another popular Presidents' Day sales category, and Home Depot is offering up to 35% off, which includes beds, dressers, TV consoles, couches, decor, and more. You'll also find big savings on mattresses from brands like Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Beautyrest.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to $200 off select tools and accessories

You can save up to $200 on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's Presidents' Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: save up to 30% off storage solutions

If you're still looking to get organized in the new year, Home Depot's Presidents' Day storage sale includes up to 30% off garage, closet, and laundry solutions to containers, shelving, baskets, and more.

Home Depot President's Day sale: save up to 50% on robot and upright vacuums

If you're looking to save on vacuums, Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale offers up to 50% off a wide range of vacuums, which include robot, upright, and cordless vacuums from brands like Dyson, Shark, Hoover, and Samsung.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 25% off small appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale offers up to 25% off small appliances, including air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, and blenders from popular brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, and more. You can also save on bigger kitchen appliances that are only found at Home Depot, like ice makers, commercial-size griddles, and espresso makers.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: patio furniture deals starting at $299

You can gear up for spring with Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale, which includes a wide selection of patio furniture with prices starting at just $299. You can save on chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.

