Leaked images shows what Apple's HomePod with a display might look like

While we didn't particularly note the benefits that a display would bring in our HomePod 2 review, Apple seems determined to add a screen to its smart speaker, with new rumors emerging that suggest that's the plan for the HomePod 3.

This comes from Apple enthusiast @KosutamiSan on X (the social network previously known as Twitter), and apparently the images are of a prototype speaker device that Apple has been working on.

According to sources speaking to 9to5Mac, this prototype is still being actively developed, though "Apple hasn't yet decided" if there will actually be a launch. The device codename is said to be B720, for future reference.

The 9to5Mac report also adds that tweaks have been noticed in certain tvOS apps so that they can run on screens of a different aspect ratio – and that's significant, bearing in mind that the current HomePods run a modified version of tvOS.

pic.twitter.com/FUvS4HcYj7October 21, 2023

The story so far

This isn't the first time that rumors of an Apple smart display based on the HomePod have appeared. Back in March, well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that a HomePod with a display would be out at some point during 2024.

In fact, the story goes back even further, to February 2022: Siri was noticed to be slipping up by mentioning a HomePod display of some sort, and that was before the HomePod 2 was unveiled in January 2023.

As it turned out, the HomePod 2 design was very much along the same lines as the original HomePod, and there was no screen attached. Nevertheless, it seems certain that Apple is at least considering adding to its range with a smart display.

Amazon and Google already have their own smart speakers with displays attached, and Apple definitely has the hardware and software nous to build a HomePod with a screen on the top – so watch this space.