Who said espresso machines aren't cheap? Here are 5 for under $100 this Black Friday

Even with the help of Black Friday deals espresso makers can be pricey gadgets costing $200, $300 or more, even when they’re on sale. But in this roundup, we’re highlighting five espresso machines that are $100 or less at Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

These budget-friendly picks won’t be the best espresso machines out there but they will offer you a more affordable way to brew barista-style drinks from coffee grounds at home. Our favorite deal is the Delonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine which is down to $99.95 from $119.99 at Target right now.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for here, check out our espresso machine Black Friday deals guide or our coffee maker Black Friday deals page to see a large selection of what’s currently on sale.

Espresso makers under $100 this Black Friday

Gourmia One-Touch Espresso Maker: $50 at Walmart

We don't have a previous price for this espresso maker, but $50 is a very low price. With its one-touch controls, it promises to help you brew espresso, cappuccino, latte and Americano coffees with ease, and it even comes with an automatic milk frother. Just note that this Early Access deal won't go live for non-Walmart Plus subscribers until November 22 (and it won't go live until then if you're on a trial subscription either).

Casabrews Espresso Maker: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This Casabrews machine can turn coffee grounds into espresso, has a milk frother, and a cup warmer on top: all for just $69.99 this Black Friday. It's not the best espresso maker out there, but if you're after a bargain, this might be the gadget you want. To get the full discount remember to check the box on the store page to apply a $10 coupon. This will save you $20 off the full price.

Delonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine: was $119.99 now $99.95 at Target

DeLonghi makes a fine selection of coffee makers, and this Stilosa will allow you to brew single or double-shot espresso the "authentic" way. It also comes with a manual milk frother to add flair to your drinks, and it's got a compact design so you shouldn't have much trouble finding space for it in your kitchen.

Gevi Espresso Machine: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

This popular espresso maker can bring single or double shots of espresso, and it comes with manual controls so you can set the water level to suit your cup size. It also comes with a milk frother that promises to be easy to clean between uses.

Farberware Dual Brew: was $149.99 now $100 at Walmart

The biggest advantage of this espresso maker is that it also comes with a large 10-cup coffee carafe. So you can brew single-serve espresso when you want to treat yourself or brew a big pot when you're catering to a larger group (or you just want an efficient way to guzzle coffee).

If you'd rather pick up one of the best espresso machines and you aren't too concerned with price, our current favorite is the Breville Barista Express Impress. In our four-and-a-half star Breville the Barista Express Impress review.

While it isn't the most compact machine and requires beans rather than coffee grounds it is beautifully designed and brews delicious cups of coffee from the beans you provide. Everything from the grinding of the beans to the water temperature and pressure to the micro-foam is all done to absolute perfection.

