Make your home smarter for less with a fantastic Echo Show 15 bundle deal – just get it before Amazon Prime Day ends

We're on the second day of the Prime Day deals, and now is the time to snap up a bargain before the deals come to an end later today. Case in point, you can get an Echo Show 15 bundle for just $244 at Amazon. It includes a smart display with Fire TV, a remote control, and a wall mount; basically, it's one way to make your homes smarter without a retrofit.

Unfortunately, the same bundle isn't available in the UK, but you can still get the Echo Show 15 and its remote for £219 at Amazon, saving a cool £60.

As you'll see in our Amazon Echo Show 15 review, the smart speaker-meets-display-meets-home-hub is an excellent device for integrating Alexa’s smart home skills into your house or apartment. And with a decent chunk of money sliced off the price, now is the time to jump into the Echo Show ecosystem.

Today's best Echo Show 15 bundle deals

Echo Show 15 Bundle: was $309.99 now $244.98 at Amazon

This Echo Show 15 bundle not only includes the excellent Echo Show 15 smart display with its Alexa capabilities, but it also has a remote for controlling its functions without barking Alexa commands. Furthermore, it also has a Made for Amazon rotating mount, which means you can mount the smart display to a wall to make it into a sort of in-built smart home control hub.

Echo Show 15 + remote: was £299.98 now £219.99 at Amazon

With the addition of Fire TV, the Echo Show 15 becomes one of the most comprehensive smart displays available. From family organization to smart home control, this versatile screen is an excellent way to smarten up your kitchen.

As we said in our review, the Echo Show 15 "blends eye-pleasing aesthetics with Alexa’s smart home skills to create a functional and elegant smart home hub."

Add in the fact that you can wall mount it, courtesy of the US bundle, and you've got the great beginnings of a smart home without the need for a whole host of controllers or wires. And with $65 sliced from the price of said bundle, the Echo Show 15 is almost priced keenly enough to just take a punt on it.

