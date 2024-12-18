Do your oven and fridge really need AI? Samsung thinks so, and plans to add screens to them too

Samsung is launching four new AI-enhanced appliances at CES 2025.

The oven, fridge, washer, and dryer will have AI Home displays built in

Apple is also rumored to be launching an AI smart display very soon

Samsung appears to be following in Apple's footsteps by taking a 'screens everywhere' approach to smart-home tech – and it's starting with your kitchen. Samsung has revealed four new smart appliances that it will be showing off at CES 2025 in Las Vegas: a refrigerator, a washing machine, a dryer, and an oven, all of which are equipped with screens and AI assistants.

Samsung already sells fridges with 21.5-inch and 32-inch Family Hub smart displays built in, which let you control compatible devices (such as Samsung's robot vacuums and air conditioners) without an extra display unit cluttering up your countertop, but with its new appliances the company is focusing less on screen size and more on smarts.

Instead of the Family Hub, each of the new appliances is equipped with one of Samsung's much smaller AI Home screens, which range in size from 9 inches to just 4.3 inches.

Samsung's smart ovens offer recipe suggestions, cooking temperatures and times, and let you check on your meal via your smartphone (Image credit: Samsung)

So why would you want AI in your oven as well? Well, it could potentially make you a better cook. Samsung's new Bespoke Wall Oven, for example, can recommend times and temperatures for specific recipes, monitor your food while it's cooking, and let you check in on its progress via the SmartThings app and the oven's internal camera. No more worrying about your cake sinking if you open the door too soon.

It can also suggest recipes based on the ingredients you have to hand, help you prepare a shopping list for those you don't have, and even suggest dishes based on your workout stats and diet goals when connected to Samsung Health.

The updated Bespoke Fridge lets you control third-party devices compatible with the SmartThings ecosystem (such as Ring video doorbells and Philips Hue lights), see their locations, and control everything using voice commands.

Meanwhile, the Bespoke AI washer and dryer set gives you real-time updates on washing cycles and energy monitoring. We'll aim to bring you a good look at all four new appliances when we see them in person at CES, so stay tuned.

Built-in or standalone?

Last month, rumors emerged suggesting that Apple is planning to release a new smart-home display, potentially running a new operating system and sporting a 6-inch screen.

Building screens into appliances is an interesting approach that means you won't need additional devices cluttering up your home, though it does raise the issue of upgrades. If Apple does indeed release a new smart home display next year, it might have a regular update schedule, similar to the company's tablets, with a new model launched every few years.

You won't be able to replace your fridge's built-in smart hub so easily, meaning you'll be stuck with the same hardware for a lot longer. Samsung does release regular updates for its smart appliances, improving security and adding new features, but opting for a standalone tablet means you can benefit from advances in hardware more quickly.

On the other hand, how advanced does even the best smart display really need to be? You aren't going to be running Photoshop or generating AI videos on your washing machine, and any truly heavy lifting could be done in the cloud.

Both systems have their merits, and it'll be interesting to see how the two compare when (and if) Apple unveils its new 'screens everywhere' system in the new year.