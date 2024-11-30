Samsung sold 1,000 units of its AI washing machine in just three days in South Korea alone – and that’s just the beginning for its energy-conscious appliances

Samsung has had two major talking points this year; AI and energy efficiency, both of which coalesce in its home appliances and SmartThings technology.

It’s good timing, too. The Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), a Washington-based anti-poverty non-profit organization, cites in its Net Zero Heroes report that appliances are responsible for 39 per cent of all energy-related CO2 emissions. With an already immense (and ever-growing) number of devices in use every day, it's a figure that will only increase without some form of change.

There’s no time like the present, then, for manufacturers such as electronics giant Samsung to focus on improving the energy efficiency of its home appliances.

Samsung's mega appliance sale is now live, if the idea of a smarter home for less appeals

It’s a move that has borne fruit, too, not least in the world of smart washing machines. According to Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Team for the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo sold 1,000 units in just three days when it launched in South Korea in February. By April, it surpassed cumulative sales of 10,000 units, an impressive number for a large appliance.

Now, it’s launching in the US, with further plans for release in South America, Southeast Asia and Europe later this year – and there’s plenty more to get excited about in Samsung’s home appliance roster.

Following the brand’s energy efficiency and AI-first display at IFA 2024, Lee told us more about how Samsung plans to continue its journey towards the smart home of the future.

Clean and energy lean

Through a combination of software and hardware, Samsung has been enhancing energy efficiency.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lee cites features like Ecobubble, which has been integral to Samsung washing machines for over a decade. Instead of using heat energy to offer a thorough clean, Ecobubble “turns detergent into bubbles that quickly penetrate the laundry, allowing for effective washing even in cold water, which reduces the energy consumption required to heat water”, he says.

“Ecobubble can be combined with other technologies like Bubble Shot ― which further improves detergent penetration ― to uplift the energy efficiency,” he adds.

There’s also Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology, found in a variety of appliances from washer motors to refrigerator compressors, and serves to reduce energy wastage. “Not only is it an energy-efficient solution, but it reduces noise and increases durability,” Lee explains. “It reduces unnecessary use of energy by adjusting the components’ rotating speed according to different usage situations.”

On the software side, the SmartThings Energy app allows users to monitor the energy consumption of connected appliances, and also supports AI Energy Mode to automatically optimize energy usage.

“We have various opportunities like partnerships related to carbon intensity or Auto Demand Response (ADR) for example, which enhances the value of SmartThings Energy,” Lee adds

“Looking ahead, Samsung plans to expand service availability from 68 countries at the end of 2023 to 110 markets by the end of 2024, increasing convenience and energy savings for consumers worldwide.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

AI for all

Samsung’s latest generation of washing machines, fridges and other large appliances also come decked with Bespoke AI, offering a host of clever features and some impressive potential energy-saving chops , too.

“Samsung has introduced various AI-enhanced appliances that give solutions tailored to your needs,” says Lee. “Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI features AI Floor Detect that senses floor environment with AI, and the refrigerator with AI Family Hub brings AI Vision Inside for better food management for consumers.”

However, it’s the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo that captured homeowners' hearts and minds, by selling those 1,000 units in South Korea over just three days post-launch. “It features AI Wash & Dry, which selects proper washing and drying cycles based on the types of fabric, weight, and soil level,” Lee explains. “Additionally, it features the AI Home, a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, which allows users to intuitively monitor the machine and control various functions.

“One standout feature of AI Home is that it displays the status of SmartThings-connected appliances and gives users the ability to control them remotely.”

Understanding the opportunity

So, how does Samsung make sure its features and hardware can actually have an impact? According to Lee, the manufacturer uses the “standardized testing protocols” required in each region to meet its energy regulations.

“This includes rigorous testing of our appliances against established energy efficiency standards," he continues. "For features like the AI Energy Mode, we also collaborate with third-party organizations to validate effectiveness and enhance credibility with consumers.”

Samsung focuses not only on energy savings but also considers carbon emissions as an important indicator. “By obtaining the Carbon Trust's Carbon Footprint Certification and participating in the standard for quantifying carbon emissions, it is establishing objective indicators to measure the impact of its products,” explains Lee.

“Samsung is researching and developing technologies to provide solutions that can reduce impact on the environment as much as possible, while also upgrading products and services to make it easier for consumers to participate in this journey. We are applying this vision from the beginning when designing our products.”

This, he explains, can mean anything from developing energy-efficient products, utilizing recycled materials or reusing discarded components. “For example, certain Bespoke stick vacuum cleaner filters use recycled materials from discarded fishing nets, and recycled aluminum is applied to some of Bespoke panels of our refrigerators.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

We all row the boat

Consumer education plays an important role in making sure these features achieve their full potential. Lee says Samsung encourages consumer participation right from the get-go: “For example, when a product is connected to SmartThings, the app gives users the suggestion to utilise AI Energy Mode.

“Furthermore, AI Energy Mode supports frequently used wash cycles such as Cotton, AI Wash, Synthetics, Mixed Load, and Super Speed to deliver more consistent energy savings. Once a user turns on AI Energy Mode in SmartThings Energy, it works its magic until deactivated, allowing continuous energy saving.”

Once connected, the SmartThings Energy platform can be accessed in myriad ways, whether that’s via on-device screens like the Family Hub or AI Home, using other SmartThings-connected Samsung appliances with a screen or, of course, using a mobile phone.

“Whether it’s simply monitoring energy usage or using AI Energy Mode to reduce additional energy consumption in daily life, consumers can decide how extensively they want to use the platform," says Lee, explaining that users can even choose to set their own goals on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

“Samsung designs home appliances not just as functional machines, but as companions that improve and enhance the user experience,” says Lee, a principle that extends to SmartThings Energy. “Moving forward, we’ll continue to provide new ways for users to stay true to their values in daily life.”

The increased focus on efficiency in the home comes at an important crossroads on the road to carbon zero, though, of course, concerns remain about the environmental impact of AI . For now, though, energy-conscious brands like Samsung are at the forefront of using such technology to its advantage – it's not 'just a washing machine' anymore.

