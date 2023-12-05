My Vitamix blender took my baking to a new level and this Christmas deal drops it to the lowest price ever
You don't know half of what a Vitamix can do
What can you do with a blender? That question hits different when you have a Vitamix blender, and a sale at Amazon has dropped the affordable Propel Series 510 to $279.95, the lowest price we've seen in years. That's a whopping $200 discount on a blender that is strong enough to do things you didn't even know a blender could do.
I ran out of flour baking some muffins, so what did I do? If I didn't have a Vitamix, I would have run to the store. Instead, I took some rolled oats out of my cabinet and I MILLED OAT FLOUR! Yes, the Vitamix can take whole grains and grind them down fine enough that you can use the flour for baking. Are your friends baking sourdough? They'll be jealous when you show up with loaves made from freshly milled wheat.
If that isn't bonkers enough, you can also heat soup in a Vitamix. It doesn't have a heating element, it just spins really fast, like The Flash pulling some superhero move. The friction of the blades is enough to make cold soup into hot soup in a few minutes. Did you even know that was possible? It is with a Vitamix.
The best news is you don't need the most expensive model to have these features. Even the bargain models, like the Propel and Explorian series (down $60 to $289.99 on Amazon) have incredibly powerful, fast motors that can grind, mill, chop, and heat. They will also last years and years ... you're going to bequeath this blender to somebody in your will.
Today's best Vitamix blender deals
Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender: was
$479.95 now $279.95 at Amazon
Save $200: This is a fantastic deal on one of Vitamix's newer blender models, but don't let the low price fool you. It can do everything you'd expect from a Vitamix and plenty that you'd never expect from any other blender. The Propel Series gives you pre-programmed modes for smoothies and soup, or you can just crank it up and let it whirl.
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender: was
$349.95 now $289.95 at Amazon
Save $60: The Explorian Series is more of a no-frills blender, and this is the lowest price we've seen on this long-lived model since 2021, making it a great deal on a slightly more powerful blender. It can do all of the grinding and chopping you'd expect from any Vitamix, and its slightly larger size means it will be more stable if you do a lot of blending.
For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!
More holiday sales
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
Most Popular
By Matt Evans
By Darren Allan