My Vitamix blender took my baking to a new level and this Christmas deal drops it to the lowest price ever

What can you do with a blender? That question hits different when you have a Vitamix blender, and a sale at Amazon has dropped the affordable Propel Series 510 to $279.95, the lowest price we've seen in years. That's a whopping $200 discount on a blender that is strong enough to do things you didn't even know a blender could do.

I ran out of flour baking some muffins, so what did I do? If I didn't have a Vitamix, I would have run to the store. Instead, I took some rolled oats out of my cabinet and I MILLED OAT FLOUR! Yes, the Vitamix can take whole grains and grind them down fine enough that you can use the flour for baking. Are your friends baking sourdough? They'll be jealous when you show up with loaves made from freshly milled wheat.

If that isn't bonkers enough, you can also heat soup in a Vitamix. It doesn't have a heating element, it just spins really fast, like The Flash pulling some superhero move. The friction of the blades is enough to make cold soup into hot soup in a few minutes. Did you even know that was possible? It is with a Vitamix.

The best news is you don't need the most expensive model to have these features. Even the bargain models, like the Propel and Explorian series (down $60 to $289.99 on Amazon) have incredibly powerful, fast motors that can grind, mill, chop, and heat. They will also last years and years ... you're going to bequeath this blender to somebody in your will.

Today's best Vitamix blender deals

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender: was $479.95 now $279.95 at Amazon

Save $200: This is a fantastic deal on one of Vitamix's newer blender models, but don't let the low price fool you. It can do everything you'd expect from a Vitamix and plenty that you'd never expect from any other blender. The Propel Series gives you pre-programmed modes for smoothies and soup, or you can just crank it up and let it whirl.

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender: was $349.95 now $289.95 at Amazon

Save $60: The Explorian Series is more of a no-frills blender, and this is the lowest price we've seen on this long-lived model since 2021, making it a great deal on a slightly more powerful blender. It can do all of the grinding and chopping you'd expect from any Vitamix, and its slightly larger size means it will be more stable if you do a lot of blending.

