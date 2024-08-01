Make drinks at home for less with $40 off the SodaStream Terra at Best Buy

Sodastream is one of the leading names in sparkling water maker machines, and the Terra is one of its entry-level models that adds a little fizz to plain tap water at the touch of a button. With the weather warming up, and back-to-school sales season upon us, now is a great time to get the SodaStream Terra at Best Buy for $59.99 (was $99.99).

Appliances are always useful, and the SodaStream machine not only lets you make delicious sodas and sparkling drinks at home but is also great for the environment since it will drastically decrease your plastic waste. Best of all, you can now save $40 on the drinks maker with this limited-time deal at Best Buy.

Today's best SodaStream Terra deal

SodaStream Terra: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

SodaStream has remained king of the soda and sparking drinks machines for years now – and for good reason. This entry-level and affordable Terra model sports a simple yet sleek design, an easy-to-use interface, and tons of drinks flavors you can make with various beverage mixes. If you love sparkling drinks but are tired of plastic waste, then the SodaStream Terra solves all your problems. Get it now with $40 off.

SodaStream was popularized over 50 years ago but it's still alive and kicking, especially with an increased commitment to minimize single-use plastic bottle consumption. The Terra is available in a range of colors including black, blue, red, and white.

While not included in this deal, it is also possible to pick up a range of flavorings to add to your carbonated water to create soft drinks. These included branded options from the likes of Pepsi and 7UP providing SodaStream compatible concentrates, while there are also generic cola and tonic syrups, kombucha, ginger ale, and other fruit-based syrups available.

We review all of the latest small appliances to keep you up-to-date and able to make more informed decisions on your next purchase. While we haven't tested this specific model, our previous Sodastream Spirit One Touch review awarded a similar product four stars out of five, so the brand has some pedigree.