I didn't know I needed a cocktail maker that looks like it's straight out of a Saw movie until I saw this Cyber Monday Black+Decker deal

Of the many, many, many Cyber Monday deals I've seen this year, this has to be the one that caught my eye the most for fairly obvious reasons; in addition to its enticing $130 discount, this at-home bartending appliance bears a striking resemblance to an instrument of torture.



This Cyber Monday cocktail maker deal will make your kitchen look like the medieval dungeon of your dreams, and right now it's just $169.99 (was $299) at Amazon. Maybe I'm the only one with that very specific kitchen fantasy, but it is also a very cool appliance if you regularly host parties. Simply insert the cocktail capsule, select your drink strength and press mix and everything is handled for you. It's compatible with Bartesian cocktail capsules containing real juices, extracts and bitters.

Today's best bev by Black+Decker deal

Black+Decker bev: was $299 now $169 at Amazon If, like me, this is one of those "I didn't know I needed it until I saw it existed" kind of products, you're in luck. It's almost half-price in this Cyber Monday deal, and just $10 from its record-low price. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, it seems favored by customers, too.

There's a lot to be said for a smart beverage maker; I'm a huge fan of sober machines like the Ninja Thirsti and the best coffee makers which offer a variety of beverage choices.

Automated bartending appliances are naturally a little more niche, and likely for good reason, however if you regularly host or just really love a good mocktail, it's a solid investment. You'll need a decent amount of space, plus there's the ongoing cost of Bartesian pods to use the machine, but with almost 50% off its list price, this is a solid deal.

In addition to the features listed above, the cocktail maker connects directly to five standard 750ml liquor bottles, and LEDs in the cocktail maker’s base illuminate bottles to add some pizazz to your home bar. Plus, when it's party time, you can turn on “Party Mode” for an LED show that illuminates the bottles. Groovy. The cocktail maker self-rinses after use, and there's also a cleaning mode cycle that is recommended to use every 30 days.

