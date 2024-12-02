Pip pip purée - Vitamix and Ninja blenders are going cheap for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances, and if you love your soups and smoothies, I've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday deals on powerful blenders from big brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Vitamix. and Nutribullet.
My favorite deal right now is the Nutribullet Flip personal blender, which is down to $60.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. I tested this powerful little cordless blender earlier this year, and drank more smoothies in the space of a week than I had in the previous 12 months. What makes it special is the ingenious blending lid, which ensures all ingredients make contact with the blades when you flip it over and means you're not left with unblended chunks of fruit. It's a record-low price right now, and would make a great Christmas gift.
Read on for more of the best Cyber Monday deals on top-rated blenders. Not in the US? Scroll down this article for some excellent deals on blenders near you.
Today's best blender deals
Get a third off this professional-grade blender for Cyber Monday - a huge saving we're unlikely to see again this year. There are lots of great offers on smoothie blenders right now, but this model is tough enough to handle hot soups and tough frozen fruits with ease. It can even heat your soup to serving temperature. Delicious!
This is a huge Cyber Monday saving on a versatile blender that's perfect for smoothies, crushed ice, and chopped nuts and veggies. It has preset programs for different foods so you don't need to worry about getting the speed and timing right - just press the appropriate button and let the Detect Power Blender Pro do the rest.
This compact personal blender is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. It lets you drink directly from the lid, and TechRadar's Managing Editor of Lifestyle Josephine Watson said it was the device that finally sold her on personal blenders thanks to its ability to whip up a super smooth drink that you can enjoy with no pouring and no mess.
The Flip is one of the best blenders I've tested this year, and this is its lowest price to date. The blades are in the lid, so you turn it upside down to whizz your ingredients into a silky smoothie, and nothing gets missed. Once it's done, you can sip straight from the blender - no pouring and no spillage.
The beauty of the KitchenAId Go series is that all the appliances can be used with the same rechargeable battery, so you only need to pay full price for the first one, and you can buy others much cheaper sans battery. This powerful little single-serve blender comes with the power pack and is cheaper than ever for Cyber Monday, but fi you already have a battery for another Go appliance, you can pick up the blender alone for $50.99 (was $90.99).
If you're not sure which blender is right for you, take a look at our full roundup of the best blenders for our top recommendations. We put every blender we review through a standardized set of tests including making hummus, mayonnaise, a fruit smoothie, ground nuts, and crushed ice, so you can see how they perform in real life.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.