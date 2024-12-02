Pip pip purée - Vitamix and Ninja blenders are going cheap for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances, and if you love your soups and smoothies, I've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday deals on powerful blenders from big brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Vitamix. and Nutribullet.

My favorite deal right now is the Nutribullet Flip personal blender, which is down to $60.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. I tested this powerful little cordless blender earlier this year, and drank more smoothies in the space of a week than I had in the previous 12 months. What makes it special is the ingenious blending lid, which ensures all ingredients make contact with the blades when you flip it over and means you're not left with unblended chunks of fruit. It's a record-low price right now, and would make a great Christmas gift.

Read on for more of the best Cyber Monday deals on top-rated blenders. Not in the US? Scroll down this article for some excellent deals on blenders near you.

Today's best blender deals

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $379.95 now $254.99 at Amazon Get a third off this professional-grade blender for Cyber Monday - a huge saving we're unlikely to see again this year. There are lots of great offers on smoothie blenders right now, but this model is tough enough to handle hot soups and tough frozen fruits with ease. It can even heat your soup to serving temperature. Delicious!

Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This is a huge Cyber Monday saving on a versatile blender that's perfect for smoothies, crushed ice, and chopped nuts and veggies. It has preset programs for different foods so you don't need to worry about getting the speed and timing right - just press the appropriate button and let the Detect Power Blender Pro do the rest.

Nutribullet Flip: The Flip is one of the best blenders I've tested this year, and this is its lowest price to date. The blades are in the lid, so you turn it upside down to whizz your ingredients into a silky smoothie, and nothing gets missed. Once it's done, you can sip straight from the blender - no pouring and no spillage.

If you're not sure which blender is right for you, take a look at our full roundup of the best blenders for our top recommendations. We put every blender we review through a standardized set of tests including making hummus, mayonnaise, a fruit smoothie, ground nuts, and crushed ice, so you can see how they perform in real life.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US