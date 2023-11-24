Kickstart your health journey with these Black Friday NutriBullet juicer deals
Time to make everything into a juice
Black Friday is finally upon us which means it's open season on deal hunting. It's the perfect time to buy the more expensive, heavy-duty household items at a lower price, like air fryers, coffee machines, and juicers.
If you've been wanting to get your juice on but are struggling to find a good deal, consider me your smoothie angel. The NutriBullet Juicer Pro is on sale right now in the US and UK with some healthy discounts.
If you're in the US, you can get the NutriBullet Juicer Pro at 38% off the original price, bringing the cost to $99.95 down from $159.99 on Amazon. That's $60 off plus a bunch of accessories!
If you're in the UK, you can grab the juicer for 46% off on Amazon, which drops the price to £239.39, down from £440.19, saving you a stellar £201 with accessories included so you can get to juicing right out the box.
Today's best Black Friday NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer Machine deal (US)
NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer Machine: was $159.99 now $99.95 at Amazon
The dual-size food pusher lets you choose between wide and narrow feed chutes to accommodate fruit and veggies of different sizes, and three precision speeds help you get the most out of every ingredient - From soft berries and kiwis to pineapples and cucumbers to hard carrots and beets.
Today's best Black Friday NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer Machine deal (UK)
NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer Machine:
was £440.19 now £239.99 at Amazon
The NutriBullet Juicer Pro is designed for ultimate efficiency, and engineered to produce smooth, flavorful, and delicious juice with a high-torque motor and the power of turbo speed. The 3 precision speeds help you get the most out of every ingredient. A no-drip spout ensures you don’t miss a drop and make the most of each drink.
More NutriBullet juicer deals
NutriBullet sales are essential for anyone looking to save cash on one of the most popular blenders on the market. We regularly see discounts on the full range and some particularly strong discounts around major holiday events.
Looking for more NutriBullet juicer deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
