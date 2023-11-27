I've been baking for over 10 years, and these KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals are a must-buy
This Cyber Monday deal is perfect for bakers and cooks
I've been baking since my college years, so without giving you an exact date of my graduation (and dating myself in the process), that means I've been baking for a bit over ten years now. This means I've gone through tons of baking products and know what the best Cyber Monday deals are on KitchenAid appliances.
• Shop more Cyber Monday deals at Amazon
I would argue that most casual bakers can do just fine with cheaper appliances, but there's a reason why KitchenAid is considered the golden standard of stand mixers. That's also why this KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart on sale for $239.99 on Amazon is the lowest price it's ever been.
Not only is the stand mixer itself of excellent quality that can handle plenty of use for a long time (and motor longevity is vital, especially for those who make bread and other taxing mixes), but there are tons of attachments that go with it. You can make your KitchenAid into a meat grinder, a pasta maker, an ice shaver, a food processor, and more. There are also tons of other KitchenAid products, like a large-scale food processor, a hand mixer, a stick blender, and others.
There are so many ways to use a KitchenAid, not to mention the quality of each version, that it's easily one of the best appliances you can purchase. It's already worth its weight in gold, and with this sale dipping it to its lowest price ever, you'll want to take advantage now.
Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was
$329.99 now $239.99 on Amazon
This is the quintessential KitchenAid stand mixer, one that you can customize to your heart's content depending on your own needs. It's also a high-quality mixer in its own right, capable of lasting for years with plenty of use. And this deal drops the price to its lowest ever.
KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment: was
$99.99 now $74.95 on Amazon
Another lowest-price sale, this attachment turns your stand mixer into a meat grinder, which is pretty handy for making your own sausages, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more.
KitchenAid 5 Hand Mixer: was
$59.99 now $44.99 on Amazon
A separate appliance, this hand mixer is handy for mixing together ingredients without having to transfer between bowls. And it's at its lowest price ever, making it a steal for those who need a high-quality product.
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment: was
$99.99 now $74.99 on Amazon
One of the most well-known KitchenAid attachments, this one lets you make your own pasta from scratch and it's easy as well. It's at its lowest price ever, which means you can start making homemade pasta yourself.
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper: was
$59.99 now $44.99 on Amazon
For those looking for a highly affordable food processor and chopper, this is an excellent deal to take advantage of. It even comes in a wide variety of colors to best suit your kitchen decor.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!
More KitchenAid deals
More Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Macy's: 60% off clothing, jewelry, boots & gift ideas
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
See more of the best Cyber Monday deals, best Cyber Monday UK deals, best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals, and best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
Most Popular
By Rhys Wood
By Matt Evans