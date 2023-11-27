The 17 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now

Walmart just launched its official Cyber Monday sale, which means hundreds of deals are available to shop at record-breaking prices on tech gadgets, home items, toys, appliances, gift ideas, and so much more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for over half a decade. I've gone through Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and selected the 17 best deals, which all offer fantastic value and have never been cheaper.



Below, I've listed links to the most popular sale categories, followed by the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals on OLED TVs, Apple devices, robot vacuums, and cheap laptops. Some of the best deals (which might not stick around for long) include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $169, the best-selling Bissell carpet cleaner marked down to just $78, and our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED, on sale for $1,399.



Remember that Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends tomorrow night at midnight, and once the deals are gone, you might not see them again until the next big sale event.

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are always a holiday bestseller, and Walmart has the earbuds down to a record-low price of $169. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE, 2023 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $179 at Walmart

Another Walmart Cyber Monday deal that will go fast is the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $179. That's a record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 9, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Lowest price: Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's deals ahead of Cyber Monday include the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $89 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart

Taking the top spot in our best Shark vacuums list, the Shark Cordless Pro is powerful and comes with a few clever features, including its Sense IQ tech that automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is and its surprisingly hand odor neutralizer. It's a pricey vacuum, but with this hefty $201 discount, it's more than 50% off - the cheapest we've seen it.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.99 now $349.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale, and at the lowest price we've ever seen it. The Dyson V11 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24 now $9.88 at Walmart

These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, you can get these excellent, affordable, and comfortable buds for under $10. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control, and a whopping 32-hour battery life. A bargain.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.95 now $99 at Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 are on sale for a stunning price of just $99, which is an incredible deal for a pair of wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology. The Beats Studio 3 pack Apple's W1 chip, feature noise-canceling technology, and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to larger-screen options, and it still offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD - all for under $200.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $238 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart has the TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $238. An incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $319 now $248 at Walmart

The 50-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest 50-inch 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is older now but it has been previously rated as our best TV - and still holds up brilliantly today. Walmart currently has the 65-inch model down to $1,399 - that equals the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,546 Best Buy: Sold out

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,597.99 now $1,597.99 at Walmart

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,597.99 at Walmart. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Cyber Monday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,899. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast!

Nintendo Switch Console - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Walmart

This superb Nintendo Switch bundle packs the console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service. It's become increasingly common to see this bundle over key sales periods, and it's reliably in stock at multiple retailers.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $239.95 now $185.49 at Walmart

The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great Christmas gift idea, and Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include the Ranger 2.0 model for $185.49 - the lowest price you can find. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand and comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, making it easier to clean.

