AeroPress coffee makers are going cheap right now, in a whole rainbow of colours, and you'll find the complete set right here. Almost every colour is 20% off at Rave Coffee right now, except for the rare green model, which is out of stock at most retailers but available with a slightly more modest 16% price cut at Coffee Omega.

These colourful coffee makers are super lightweight, and even more versatile than you might have realised. Did you know that you can use them to make cold brew coffee in just two minutes, for example? No need to spend 24 hours waiting for your drink to brew, and then make a mess straining it through a cheesecloth. Just follow the instructions from AeroPress's official site — and don't forget to stir.

Want to get even more creative? How about using your AeroPress to make an Irish coffee, a carrot cake latte, or a matcha coffee fusion? Once you've picked up your new coffee maker, the sky's the limit.

Colorful AeroPress deals

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