- The AFC01 is Smeg's first standalone air fryer
- It has seven presets for different foods, and an optional steam mode
- It has a minimalist design, with an unusual boxy shape and clean lines
Smeg has launched a new air fryer, with seven cooking presets and an optional steam mode — and it looks like no other fryer on the market. The Smeg AFC01 Dual Flavour Air Fryer has an unusual square shape with a matte finish, and cooks food in a lift-out basket rather than a drawer, keeping the outside looking clean and smart, with no bulky handles.
The lid of the AFC01 flips open for easy access to the basket, and the top section of the fryer is translucent, so you can easily check on the progress of your food using the internal light. The fryer is operated using a touch-sensitive control panel, which avoids the need for physical dials and buttons.
There are seven cooking presets to choose from, and two cooking modes: Crispy, which works like a standard air fryer and is ideal for foods like chips, and Juicy+Crispy, which uses steam to keep foods like fish and chicken moist on the inside. Pour cold water into a reservoir on top of the AFC01, and it will be released as fine droplets to prevent your food drying out during cooking.
When you've finished cooking, the whole basket can be lifted out and cleaned in your dishwasher.
The AFC01 is Smeg's first standalone air fryer. In February this year, the brand released a microwave and air fryer combo, the MOC02, which also works as a fan oven and grill, and can switch modes in sequence for multi-stage cooking (ideal for dishes that require crisping or browning after cooking).
The AFC01 follows the same design language, with straight edges and rounded corners, and comes in the same four matte colours: Black, Storm Blue, Emerald Green, and White. It's available now direct from Smeg for £199.95. I'm hoping to test it soon to see whether it can earn a place in our roundup of the best air fryers.
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➡️ Read our full guide to the best air fryers
1. Best overall:
Ninja Double Stack XL
2. Best value:
Russell Hobbs Satisfry
3. Best compact:
Bosch Series 6
4. Best large:
Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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