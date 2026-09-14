The AFC01 is Smeg's first standalone air fryer

It has seven presets for different foods, and an optional steam mode

It has a minimalist design, with an unusual boxy shape and clean lines

Smeg has launched a new air fryer, with seven cooking presets and an optional steam mode — and it looks like no other fryer on the market. The Smeg AFC01 Dual Flavour Air Fryer has an unusual square shape with a matte finish, and cooks food in a lift-out basket rather than a drawer, keeping the outside looking clean and smart, with no bulky handles.

The lid of the AFC01 flips open for easy access to the basket, and the top section of the fryer is translucent, so you can easily check on the progress of your food using the internal light. The fryer is operated using a touch-sensitive control panel, which avoids the need for physical dials and buttons.

There are seven cooking presets to choose from, and two cooking modes: Crispy, which works like a standard air fryer and is ideal for foods like chips, and Juicy+Crispy, which uses steam to keep foods like fish and chicken moist on the inside. Pour cold water into a reservoir on top of the AFC01, and it will be released as fine droplets to prevent your food drying out during cooking.

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When you've finished cooking, the whole basket can be lifted out and cleaned in your dishwasher.

In February, Smeg launched its first microwave/air fryer combo, the MOC02 (Image credit: Smeg)

The AFC01 is Smeg's first standalone air fryer. In February this year, the brand released a microwave and air fryer combo, the MOC02, which also works as a fan oven and grill, and can switch modes in sequence for multi-stage cooking (ideal for dishes that require crisping or browning after cooking).

The AFC01 follows the same design language, with straight edges and rounded corners, and comes in the same four matte colours: Black, Storm Blue, Emerald Green, and White. It's available now direct from Smeg for £199.95. I'm hoping to test it soon to see whether it can earn a place in our roundup of the best air fryers.

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