On its own, an air fryer is a low-effort, efficient kitchen appliance. But add the right accessories and you can take things to another level, enabling your trusty fryer to tackle a wider range of cooking tasks, and deliver even more delicious results. Plus, if you're armed with the right kit, there'll be even less effort required from you.

As a former TechRadar Homes Editor — and proud owner of two air fryers — I have a good idea of the accessories worth investing in. Well, I say 'investing' but most of my picks are under a tenner, so it's more an investment in terms of cupboard space than cash. I've rounded up my top recommendations below, with sections for air fryer liners (wave goodbye to messy cleanup), utensils (including a £5 pick for extra-crispy results) and inserts (to increase capacity without buying a bigger air fryer).

If you don't already have an air fryer, head to our general best air fryer guide for our top recommendations.

Air fryer liners

Good silicone basket liners are an excellent investment for any air fryer-owner, mainly because they're much easier to clean (and especially if you have a dishwasher). I use these all the time — in fact, the only time I wouldn't use one of these would be if I was cooking something I want to get really crispy underneath. I avoid them for cheese on toast, for instance, to avoid a soggy bottom.

Choose from solid or collapsible liners — the latter is a win when it comes to storage, but the fold lines are a potential weak point, so be prepared for them to break more quickly than a solid option. To avoid disaster when trying to remove your hot food from its basket, seek out liners with sturdy handles.

You can also use basket liners to add versatility to what you can cook. For instance, there are brownie trays, cupcake cases and waffle trays in the mix here. I've also included a disposable liner option, for situations where washing up is going to be too tricky.

Air fryer inserts

A genius trick to to increase your usable cooking space is by adding an insert that creates a second tier within your air fryer basket. If you have a relatively large basket in the first place, you can even stack multiple racks to cook several layers of food at once. Hot air should still circulate efficiently — and especially so if you use a rack with vent holes — to deliver crispier, more evenly cooked food than you'd get if you piled everything up inside.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below are a few options. I've also included a mesh basket — this is designed to be used in a similar way to the liners above; to make cleaning easier. However, the more open structure should help deliver crispier results. Some even have divots into which skewers can rest, for 360-degree cooking. Before purchasing, it's vital to measure the inside of your cooking basket(s) and check the product dimensions carefully, to ensure the inserts will fit in there.

Air fryer utensils

Finally, there are a number of utensils that'll make cooking with an air fryer simpler and less messy — not to mention lowering the chance of burning yourself or your kitchen surfaces. If you don't already have one, I'd suggest investing in a heatproof mat or trivet. It doesn't need to be anything special; it just gives you somewhere to put your fryer basket down when you're removing the hot food. I've had too many accidents when trying to do this one-handed, or with the basket balancing precariously on the hob top.

Silicone utensils including tongs, scoops and spatulas allow you to remove food efficiently without risking scratches on the non-stick surface. I've also included a pastry brush — I use one of these to lightly coat food in oil before cooking, so it goes extra-crispy, but without using too much oil.

Finally, there's a meat thermometer that'll help you ensure your cuts of meat are cooked through before serving — this is especially handy if you're still getting used to the different timings compared to a full-sized cooker. And because air fryers really shine when it comes to chips, I've thrown in a potato chipper so you can make your own.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.