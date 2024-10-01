Air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas are my latest fall obsession

Fall is synonymous with pumpkin-flavored treats, and if, like me, you've exhausted all the various pumpkin spice drink options and are on the hunt for your next fix, give these air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas a go.

Not only are they a creative spin on classic Fall flavors; they're also incredibly easy to make, especially if you have one of the best air fryers at your disposal.

This recipe brings together the sweetness of pumpkin puree, the richness of cream cheese, and the crunch of a tortilla, all crisped to perfection in an air fryer. It's a straightforward yet impressive dish that's perfect for cold nights or weekend treats.

Technically they're not enchiladas in any traditional sense, but they're a fun, sweet take on the Tex-Mex dish and below I show you how to make them in just 10 minutes.

Air fryer deals

If you're yet to take the plunge and buy yourself an air fryer, or are looking to upgrade, check out our top-rated air fryers below, all available to buy now for the best prices.

And if you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to help you decide whether air fryers are worth it.

Air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas recipe

The air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas recipe I've followed is from AllRecipes's YouTube channel. The channel has more than 1.8 million subscribers.

Air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas ingredients

The original recipe used pumpkin puree that needed to be drained and refrigerated overnight. I saved time by buying solid-pack pumpkin. Similarly, I found the enchiladas too sweet when made with the cheesecake pudding mix, as per the original recipe, so I took this ingredient out and it made little difference to the taste or texture.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Filling

Canned solid-pack pumpkin

Cream cheese

3/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

Flour tortillas

Instant cheesecake-flavored pudding mix (optional)

Melted butter (optional)

Topping

Ground cinnamon

Whipped topping

Caramel sauce – you can also use syrup, honey or chocolate

Air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas method

To make air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

– I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L Mixing bowl

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Step 1: If you're using pumpkin puree, you'll need to drain it first. To do this, line a sieve with paper towels over a bowl. Spread the puree on the paper towels, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

If you're using solid-pack pumpkin you can place it straight into the mixing bowl with the cream cheese.

Step 2: Add the white sugar and brown sugar to the pumpkin bowl and mix well. You can additionally add cinnamon, nutmeg or any other flavors at this point.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Step 3: Spread the cream cheese mixture down the center of each tortillas and roll them up.

Step 4: Place the tortillas in your air fryer basket and sprinkle with cinnamon and more brown sugar.

You can also brush each rolled tortilla with melted butter if you want the cinnamon and sugar mix to coat the tortillas but in my experience, this makes little difference to the overall taste and finish so it's up to you.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Step 5: Set your air fryer to 400F / 200C and cook until the tortillas turn golden brown. This takes between three to five minutes.

Step 6: Leave to cool for a few minutes before adding your toppings. My favorite topping is cinnamon and syrup but my children love them with whipped topping and sprinkles.

Air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas wrap-up

iI you're looking to elevate your fall dessert game and make the most of pumpkin season, these air fryer pumpkin cheesecake enchiladas are a must-try.

They're not just a treat for the taste buds but also easy to make, versatile and are perfect for any autumnal celebration.