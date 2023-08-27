These air fryer egg muffins have become our favorite, foolproof high-protein breakfast

I can cook most things but I have a poor track record when it comes to making eggs. They’re either overcooked and rubbery or undercooked and slimy, and I can’t count how many poached eggs I’ve ruined over the years. They’re my nemesis.

While carrying out tests for my best air fryers reviews, I discovered this air fryer egg muffin recipe that is not only quick to make but easy enough even for me to master.

It’s high in protein, works well with a wide range of fillings, and is great for breakfast, or a mid-afternoon snack.

Below, I show you how to make foolproof air fryer egg muffins that are so easy, even I can make them.

Air fryer egg muffins recipe

The air fryer egg muffins recipe I have followed is from Jasmine Ramsay via her @dininwithjas TikTok channel. It's been watched 17k times and counting.

Air fryer egg muffins ingredients

You can add any filling you like to these air fryer egg muffins, and you can increase or decrease the amount based on your personal tastes.

1 egg

Spinach

Tomatoes

Ham

Onion

Heavy cream

Cheese

Salt

Pepper

Air fryer bagels method

To make air fryer egg muffins you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

– I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L Ramekin or small bowl

Step 1: Crack the egg into the ramekin, add the salt and pepper and beat together.

Step 2: Finely chop your chosen fillings – my favorite is spinach, ham, onion and tomatoes. Stir.

Step 3: Add a tablespoon of heavy cream, stir, and then top with shredded cheese.

Step 4: Set the air fryer to 390°F (195°C) and cook for 10-12 minutes until the cheese has melted and the egg is cooked.

Step 5: Carefully remove the ramekin from the air fryer and enjoy! You can also remove them from the ramekin and add the egg muffins to the side of your regular breakfast.

Air fryer egg muffins verdict

These air fryer egg muffins have finally broken my curse when it comes to cooking eggs.

The recipe allows me to make quick, easy high-protein breakfasts for myself, my partner, and my children with minimal effort, and maximum taste.

The only downside is that, if you want to make multiple muffins at the same time, you need to buy extra ramekins and just keep an eye on the cooking time. This has never been a problem for me, but it’s worth bearing in mind.