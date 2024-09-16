You can get the all-new Apple Watch 10 for as little as $199 right now – yes, really

The Apple Watch 10 was just unveiled at last week's September Apple event, and Best Buy already has an unbelievable preorder deal. You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 10 for as little as $199 when you trade in a similar device. The Apple Watch 10 retails for $399, so this preorder deal allows you to save up to $100 on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 10 is the successor to the Apple Watch 9 and features the largest and most advanced display we've seen on an Apple Watch. It's also the thinnest and lightest mainline Apple Watch yet, with a wide-angle OLED display that's 40% brighter than its predecessor, making it easier to read apps and texts. Other features include Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, water temperature sensor, and faster charging.



To save on the Series 10 smartwatch at Best Buy, select 'Trade-in and Save' on the product page and answer the questions about your device. You can trade in smartwatches from brands like Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung, and Best Buy will let you know the value of your trade-in, and you can choose a refund or a Best Buy e-gift card.



Preorders for the Apple Watch 10 end on Thursday, so this is a great deal to take advantage of if you want to upgrade your old smartwatch.

More of today's best Apple deals

Apple AirPods 4: save up to $130 when you trade in a similar device at Best Buy

The AirPods 4 are also available for preorder, and Best Buy has the same trade-in deal as the Apple Watch 10. You can save up to $130 on Apple's newest AirPods when you trade in headphones from brands like Apple, Bose, Sony, and JBL. This brings the price of the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation down to $49.99 - a fantastic price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you don't have old headphones to trade in but want a cheap pair of AirPods, the AirPods 2 for $89 is your best option. Today's deal from Amazon is just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

Apple's 10.2 iPad is back down to a record-low price of $199 at Amazon. The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, this can do it without issue. When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $729 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air was released in June, and Amazon has the tablet on sale for $729 - a record-low price. The powerful tablet comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Walmart is the only retailer with the MacBook Air M1 in stock and on sale for $649 - an incredible deal. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

The MacBook Air 13-inch is better than ever, with the latest version that debuted this year and the M3 CPU proving an excellent upgrade. It remains a supremely portable notebook with great battery life, and today's deal brings the price down to $899, which is only $50 more than the record-low price.

