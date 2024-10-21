Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active leak reveals design change, 3 colors, and a major battery life improvement

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is the best cheap fitness tracker on the market, but its successor is seemingly close at hand...

Just months after the launch of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, and days after the leak of the new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, yet another new Xiaomi wearable fitness tracker has been leaked online ahead of its launch.

If its predecessor – the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro – is anything to go by, we expect the new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro to be the best cheap fitness tracker on the market when it arrives.

Last week, the Smart Band 9 Pro was leaked revealing a tweaked design and three colors. Now, we've just got our first leak at the 'Active' variant from the same source.

YTECHB has published leaked images and specs for the new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active which reveal design changes and a significant increase in battery life. Here's what you need to know.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active leaked in full

EXCLUSIVE - Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active Renders and Specs Leak!!https://t.co/3munRWkkpqOctober 17, 2024

Images shared by the outlet (above) purportedly reveal the new design for the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active. According to the leak, the new variant appears to feature a redesigned band attachment system like the leaked Pro, with a pill-shaped release mechanism that Apple Watch customers will be familiar with.

The display also appears to be flat, in contrast to the leaked Pro version which we expect to be slightly curved at the edges.

YTECHB has also shared some specs for the upcoming device. According to the report, it will feature the same 1.47-inch display as its predecessor but will pack up to 18 days of battery life, a significant increase over the current offering of 14 days.

Finally, the report states that the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active will be priced the same as its predecessor, likely well below $50 / £50 / AU$50, and will initially be available in three colors.

When will it hit the shelves? The report claims we can expect a release "within the next one month".

It looks like Xiaomi is keeping up its trend of brilliant, cheap wearable fitness tech, so be on the lookout for this new Active and a new Pro model in the very near future.