New Xiaomi smartwatch leak shows a ludicrously cheap Apple Watch SE rival could be on the way

A new leak of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro has revealed the Chinese telecomms company could be planning to launch a new iteration of the Smart Band 9 very soon – and it's got plenty of similarities to smartwatches like the Apple Watch SE 2. Only it's likely to be much cheaper.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is our top budget pick when it comes to the best fitness trackers on the market thanks to its two-week battery life and cool screen. It offers much that you’d expect from a fitness wearable at that price point, namely 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, GPS, and more.

The company recently released a slimmer Xiaomi Smart Band 9 replete with upgraded sleep monitoring, improved heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, and up to 21 days of battery life. Now it looks like a Pro version isn’t far behind. Leaked renders from YTECHB have revealed the company could be planning a new Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro in three colors, with a slightly tweaked design.

Apple Watch SE 3? Don’t bet on it

(Image credit: YTECHB)

According to the report, the new ninth iteration will feature “minor design changes and color options,” but there’s a heavy emphasis on the “minimal” nature of the changes. The colors on display appear to be silver, black, and gold, although this doesn’t preclude further color options at launch or later down the line.

Notably, the new Band 9 Pro’s display appears to have a slightly curved display, as opposed to the flat display of the previous model. There’s also an improved thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) strap which connects to the watch chassis at the end. Also noted is the rougher finish of the Band 9 Pro’s housing, along with a larger display complemented by smaller bezels.

It’s not a major overhaul by any stretch, and the design is mostly noteworthy for looking exactly like the Apple Watch SE, one of the best Apple Watch models currently available, only missing the digital crown. Xiaomi has an unfortunate record of apeing Apple’s hardware and software, and if the leak is accurate, this Band 9 Pro appears to be just one such example. The aluminum chassis and that redesigned band mechanism do look strikingly similar to the Apple Watch, but take the leak with a grain of salt until verified.

Other details of the Xiaomi Band 9 Pro, including any potential release date, are scant at this stage. However, considering the Band 8 Pro sold for just $90 / £60 / AU$95, this could be the ultra-cheap SE rival you've been waiting for.



Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors