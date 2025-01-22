Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 returns to lowest-ever UK price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best Android smartwatches when it comes to value, especially for Samsung owners.

If you're in the market, right now you can save £75 on a 44mm model at Amazon UK, 25% off, and a return to its lowest-ever price.

There's no similar saving to be found on the 40mm, unfortunately, but if you're happy with the larger screen real estate and bulk on the wrist, this is a great saving. Not in the UK? There's a great Bespoke deal in the US, now just $229 at Amazon, or scroll down to find the best deals where you are.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was £319.99 now £2,244 at Amazon Get £75 off the Galaxy Watch 7 44mm in the UK, back down to its lowest-ever price of £244. Available in both Khaki and Silver, there's a much smaller and less generous discount on the 40mm that makes the 44mm a no-brainer here.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we praised the Watch 7's new health features including AI-powered wellness features. It still has the sleek, circular design of previous Galaxy Watch models, with no visible bezels.

Each morning the Galaxy Watch 7 will give you an Energy Score based on health metrics to help you plan your day.

The new Exynos chip also helps power snappier day-to-day use and processing all of that health data. Otherwise, you'll get everything you expect from a smartwatch including heart rate monitoring, calls and texts, sleep tracking, and more. Other features include a 1.3-inch AMOLED Always-On display, Armor Aluminum chassis, multi-band GPS, and water resistance rated to IP68.

A new Double Pinch gesture borrowed from the Apple Watch makes navigating the watch a breeze, and there's a new BioActive sensor for heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition through bioelectrical impedance analysis. The latter powers body composition analysis akin to the best smart scales on the market.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 is well-rounded and a brilliant smartwatch at this price for Android users. Want something more rugged? Try the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead!