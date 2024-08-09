Back to school? These deals on smartwatches for kids will keep them active for less

Now that school is out for the summer, I'm betting parents are counting down the days until the kids go back in September, and perhaps already thinking about kitting them out for the new school year.

Smartwatches for kids are slowly surfacing as a must-have item, whether children want smaller versions of their parents' watches or the parents themselves are looking for ways to keep kids active. We've noticed a few offers on kid-friendly fitness trackers that could be exactly what children need for the next academic year.

We've compiled a mix of offers and the best available prices on the best smartwatches we think will make great companions for young ones, including the Fitbit Ace 3 which is just £5 above its lowest price in the UK.

Deals in the US are hard to come by at the moment, so we've picked out the best place you can get your hands on the new Fitbit Ace LTE. As it's a new model there aren't any deals just yet, but you can pick it up for $229.95 at Best Buy, Amazon, and the official Fitbit store.

Best US deals on kids smartwatches

Fitbit Ace LTE: now $229.95 at Best Buy

US ONLY: Despite there being very few offers on the Fitbit Ace LTE because it's so new, all eyes will be on Fitbit's most recent smartwatch for kids as we near closer to the back-to-school period. As a parent you'll have control over your child's usage with its School Time feature, allowing you to limit screen time during school hours. It can be a great way to ensure your kid is getting the right amount of physical exercise into their day, with the watch's interval-based gaming which rewards your kid with games to unlock the more they move.

Cubitt Jr Smartwatch: was $65.00 now $49.95 at Target

The Cubitt Jr's IP68 water resistance means that it has protection from both liquids and dust, which is ideal if your kid is prone to the occasional accident. And much like the Fitbit Ace LTE, it has full parental control with child lock settings but still packs all the fun and gaming elements for your kid. While we haven't had the opportunity to have hands-on testing experience with the Cubitt Jr smartwatch, it seems to be a pretty credible brand with its online private policy that gives peace of mind.

Best UK deals on kids smartwatches

Fitbit Ace 3: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

To this day, the Fitbit Ace 3 has remained in our best Fitbit list for many reasons. For one, it tracks more than just your kids' steps but also active minutes and even sleep. The Ace 3 is also designed to fit comfortably on your kids' wrists and prevent irritation, and its silicone cover means that it's well-protected from bumps, so it'll survive anything a child throws at it. Read our full Fitbit Ace 3 review

Garmin vivofit Jr.3: was £77.30 now £69.99 at Amazon

This is the best offer we're currently seeing for Garmin's smartwatch for kids. Similarly to the Fitbit Ace 3 the smartwatch is designed with a silicone cover, but this model stands out with its fitness tracking, encouraging your kids to be more active by setting goals that unlock games and in-app features.

Albeit the deals don't match the likes of Prime Day or Black Friday, there are still a few chances for you to save a little on a decent kid's smartwatch, especially the Fitbit Ace 3. Sitting in our best Fitbit list, the Ace 3 has been one of our go-to models for a while, mainly due to its approach to tracking your kids' fitness using active minutes. The Ace 3's basic features will be more than enough to ensure your kid is getting the physical activity they need.

Similarly, the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 adopts a silicone design like the Ace 3, so you know that it has constant protection from bumps and rough play. In addition to tracking steps and distance traveled, there's also a sleep tracker and even a chore tracker, meaning children have no excuses when it comes to pulling their weight at home.

When it comes to the Fitbit Ace LTE, this smartwatch packs more advanced features compared to its rivals, and US shoppers should consider themselves lucky as it's only available across the pond and not in the UK. It has all the benefits of a smartphone meaning a parent can contact their child's watch through the Fitbit app even when they're away from their phone, and with its upgraded built-in cellular 4G LTE and GPS location, you won't have to worry about poor reception.