Apple Watch speaker not working? Here's what you should do – according to Apple

- Apple has published a support document outlining what to do if your Apple Watch speaker isn't working
- It follows a spate of reports about problems with the Series 10's speakers
- Customers can clean, update, or re-pair their Apple Watch, along with other steps
Following a raft of reports that Apple Watch Series 10 users were having problems with their speakers, Apple has published a support document detailing how users can tackle some of the problems reported.
While the company has not officially responded to or acknowledged the speaker issues, the new document was published on February 13 and states:
"If the microphone or speaker isn’t working as expected on your Apple Watch
Try these steps if your Apple Watch microphone or speaker isn't working as expected. You can also use these steps if the sound is crackling, distorted, muffled, or intermittent."
As you might expect, it features the usual slew of troubleshooting, including updates, re-pairing the watch, and cleaning. Here's what you need to know.
How to fix your Apple Watch Series 10 speaker problems
Apple says that the first thing users should do is update their iPhone and Apple Watch software. If you're having speaker troubles, it's possible your issue has been solved by a software update, so this is a good starting point.
The next step is to clean your Apple Watch. Apple says you should check your Watch's microphone and speaker for obstructions. Because Apple Watches are water-resistant, you can run it under "lightly running, warm, fresh water until it's clean." Apple Watch Series 10 speakers can be cleaned with a soft bristle brush, just don't use cleaning liquids, sprays, or abrasives.
Apple also says you should check your Watch for water and dry it, as this can degrade speaker performance. "To check whether water is in the microphone or speaker port, place your Apple Watch microphone or speaker side down on a lint-free microfiber cloth," the company says.
If there's any present, you can dry it with a lint-free microfiber cloth; just don't use heat, compressed air, or sprays. A top tip: charge your Apple Watch overnight to speed up evaporation.
Apple also offers the classic options of restarting, unpairing, and re-pairing your Apple Watch with your iPhone.
Finally, there are suggestions to check Silent Mode, Do Not Disturb, and your Watch's sound settings in case you haven't inadvertently silenced your Watch.
Since reporting these issues, multiple Series 10 users have confirmed they've been experiencing the issue. While not limited to the Series 10, the problem is more noticeable because 2024's best Apple Watch is the first mainstream model to offer audio playback for media through its speakers.
If you try all these steps and still have issues, it might be time to contact Apple Support or your local Apple Store.
