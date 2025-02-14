Working out this Valentine's Day? Here's how to score the limited edition Apple Watch workout for Heart Month

You can score a limited edition Apple Watch workout award on Feb. 14

The Heart Month limited-edition award is given after a 30-minute workout

It falls on Valentine's Day as Feb. 2024 is Heart Month in the US

Apple might be channeling its Elvis with its latest limited-edition award for the Apple Watch. For the unfamiliar, for certain events of the year, Apple rolls out special digital awards you can unlock by completing with an Apple Watch – the catch is there’s a time sensitivity to scoring them.

If anything, it can encourage you to get active on a day when you might have taken a rest or push you to go the extra mile. This Valentine’s Day, rather than feeling the burn, Apple might have you feeling the love. Simply complete a 30-minute workout before the clock strikes midnight on February 14, 2025, and you’ll get the Heart Month limited-edition award.

After all, on top of February 14 being Valentine’s Day, February is Heart Month in the United States. It also might encourage you to check out some of the other heart health features on the Apple Watch, including monitoring general activity, performing a check-up in the Health app on your iPhone, and even enabling heart rate notifications.

(Image credit: Apple)

Like previous limited-edition awards, Apple isn’t locking this one behind a particular workout type. In fact, you can spend 30 minutes with any workout type – be it Dance, HIIT, Cycling, Swimming, Yoga, or any of the others – and you’re eligible for the award. This one’s design is green, and the exercise ring is well-completed with a heart in the middle and the numerals for 2025.

The Heart Month limited-edition award is animated, and you’ll also unlock some special stickers for Messages after earning the award. That’s par for the course with Apple Watch workout awards, as we saw with a celebration of National Parks in August and a custom one for Mental Health Awareness Day .

Considering the activity rings can gamify the experience a bit, this certainly acts as more encouragement and an honor for being active. It certainly works that way for me, as well. Alongside the award highlighting Heart Month, the Apple Watch – depending on your mode – also offers a few other heart-centric features.

These include the ability to monitor your heart rate and receive notifications in case the Apple Watch detects an irregular or high heart rate. You can turn on notifications for these on your wrist by going into the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then tapping into Heart. There, you can turn on notifications for Irregular Rhythm and high and low heart rates. Additionally, the Apple Watch provides a rough estimate of your cardio fitness level and alerts you on your wrist and in the Health app if it is low.

If you have a new enough Apple Watch – it’s been around since the Series 4 – you can also take an ECG or Electrocardiogram on your wrist. For instance, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch SE second-generation all offer robust heart rate tracking capabilities with ECG functionality.

While not exactly a heart measurement, you can also use the Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch to take a break during the day to reflect or potentially reduce stress.

And if you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, check out our guide to the Best Apple Watches.