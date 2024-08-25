You can score a limited edition Apple Watch workout award today – here’s how to get it

While it’s not the International Day of Yoga – after all, that only comes once a year on June 21, 2024 – today, August 25, 2024, is a day that Apple Watch workout aficionados should be excited about.

Why? You can earn a limited edition award for completing a workout, and all types are eligible as long as it is for 20 minutes. The occasion is to celebrate natural parks at home or visit one in the United States. That might be for a relaxing meditation or yoga workout on a hill, a hike, or even kayaking. Similarly, it could be a HIIT workout at home.

(Image credit: Apple)

While Apple has been celebrating National Parks in the United States' 108th birthday and has been a longstanding partner, anyone who wears an Apple Watch worldwide can complete a workout for 20 minutes today to score the limited-edition award. Plus, you’ll unlock exclusive stickers for iMessage that celebrate the parks.

The included stickers are really fun, including someone paddling on a kayak through water, a lovely bee pollinating some flowers, and even an animated version of the limited-edition award. To get it, you simply complete a workout of at least 20 minutes today, August 25, 2024.

To do so, on your Apple Watch, you’ll open the Workouts app – you can push the Digital Crown to find it, hit the Action Button on an Apple Watch Ultra if you’ve set that up, or even ask Siri to open Workouts. You can select from the long list of workout types from there and are ready to begin.

Once you end the workout, along with your stats – think heart rate and calories burned – you’ll see the award with a fun animation. It’s as simple as that, and the sticker set will also be unlocked for use.

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond this workout award, all purchases made on Apple.com in the United States or at an Apple Store in America using Apple Pay by the end of the day on August 25th, 2024, will result in Apple making a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation. Additionally, as part of iOS 18 and watchOS 10 this fall (think September through November 2024), Apple Maps will expand details on hiking trails for National Parks in the United States.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re already running the iOS 18 Public Beta, you can try those out now and read all about a secret feature here.