Have an Apple Watch? You can get a rare, limited edition badge today – but you'll need to act fast

The Apple Watch is a great way to track activity, but the Workout app also has a fun feature where you can earn colorful badges by completing special challenges. And as it happens, the tech giant has recently released a new limited-edition badge to commemorate the International Day of Yoga, which is on June 21.

The badge looks based on the lotus flower, complete with a pink center, orange petals, and the year “2024,” all adorned in gold. All you have to do to earn it is to record a 10-minute yoga workout on the wearable.

According to Tom’s Guide, there aren’t any limitations on how you can earn it. For example, you could begin a hot yoga session where you perform the exercise in a heated room. If that isn’t your style, you can always go for a more relaxed and mindful yoga session or follow one of the many classes on Apple Fitness Plus.

It does not matter if you're a beginner, a seasoned veteran of yoga, or even what practice you choose. What matters most is you record the workout.

(Image credit: ActivityLow5926 on Reddit)

Do be mindful of the room temperature if you decide on hot yoga, as high temperatures can cause performance issues to occur. For example, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a maximum operating temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (roughly 35 degrees Celsius). While the Apple Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, shouldn’t have any issues arise at those temperatures as it can withstand temperatures of up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (about 55 degrees Celsius).

How to record a workout

Recording an exercise is easy. To begin, launch the Workout app on the wearable and locate the Yoga exercises. They're easily spotted by an icon of a person standing on a single leg. You can tap the icon to immediately start a session or create your own workout by setting a specific calorie goal and time limit.

Either way, once the 10 minutes are up, you’ll receive a notification that you’ve earned the badge. Detailed instructions on how to track your progress and end a workout can be found on Apple’s Support website.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We recommend acting fast to get the International Day of Yoga badge. As Macworld explains, limited-edition achievements only last about a day or an entire weekend. Once they’re gone, that’s it.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best Apple Watches for 2024.