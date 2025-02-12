Garmin finally has a diving-watch option to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2: Meet the Descent G2

Garmin has unveiled a new dive computer

The Descent G2 adds an AMOLED display

It also features multiple dive modes, health features, and more

The best Garmin watches just added another stunner to the lineup, after the company unveiled its new Descent G2 dive computer with smartwatch features.

The new Descent G2 is a rugged watch-style dive computer, adding a 1.2-inch AMOLED display to the winning formula of the original. This makes it much easier to read underwater, and helps display in full many of the new smartwatch features under the hood.

The new Descent G2 boasts 10 days of battery life (four if you use the always-on display) and a water rating of up to 100 meters for diving. The silicone strap holsters a sapphire crystal display, while the bezel and case are both made from fire-reinforced ocean-bound plastic.

The Descent G2's diving chops are undisputed; it features multiple dive modes with tracking for all types of diving including single and multi-gas, closed-circuit rebreather, and gauge. There's an in-dive 3-axis compass and a big numbers mode that shows you only the most critical data. There are also freedive features including dynamic apnea mode, apnea alerts, a variometer, and a velocity chart. Out of the water, it also doubles as a brilliant smartwatch.

Garmin Descent G2: Not a fish out of water

Garmin | Descent G2 Watch-style Dive Computer - YouTube Watch On

The Descent G2 also features Garmin's swathe of health and wellness features including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, step count, calories burned, sleep tracking, heart rate variability, stress, hydration, respiration, and blood oxygen.

There are also training insights and dozens of preloaded sports apps for running, swimming, cycling, strength, and beyond. Like all great Garmins it works with both iPhone and Android, and also features multi-GNSS and GPS, Garmin Pay, recovery time, daily suggested workouts, and more.

Available from Garmin's website, the Descent G2 retails at $699 / £589.99 / AU$1,149 and is available in two colors: Black and Paloma.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors