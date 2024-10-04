Skip the Oura Ring 4: Amazon just cut the price of the Oura Ring 3 ahead of Prime Day

Oura might have just unveiled the new Oura Ring 4, but its predecessor is still an extremely tempting alternative thanks to an early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount.

Right now you can get the Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon at a new record-low price of $449 at Amazon. That's $100 off the $549 list price for the popular Rose Gold model in every size. All the other models are also reduced to within close range of their previous low prices, so you can score a decent discount on every single color including Black, Brushed Titanium, Gold, Silver, and Stealth.

The Oura Ring 3 is a discrete titanium smart ring that can track your sleep, record activity, monitor your stress and heart rate, and more. It syncs seamlessly with both iPhone and Android and can give you unparalleled insights into your health and wellbeing.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $549.00 now $449 at Amazon

With the Oura Ring 4 now official, there are big savings to be had on the still-capable third-generation model. This is the best price we've ever seen on the Rose Gold model, one of the more popular variations because of its color. There are savings to be had across the board on all the different colors too, so if you want to spend less you can pick one up for as little as $299.

Our Oura Ring 3 review hailed this discrete fitness tracker for its accurate heart rate monitoring, impressive sleep metrics, and easily digestible metrics.

It might be more expensive than a smartwatch, and there's a subscription to pay, but you'll get your first month free and the benefits of Oura's health tracking are priceless.

The Oura Ring 4 promises better heart rate accuracy and a more comfortable design, as well as a new app, but there isn't a huge swathe of changes, making the Oura Ring 3 a highly viable option in 2024. With the advent of the fourth-gen Oura Ring, the biggest draw to the previous model is a reduced price, exemplified in this early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days saving.

