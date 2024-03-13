How to clean a headboard to get rid of dust and stains

If you want to keep your best mattress in tip-top condition, then you have to get cleaning – and that means more than just washing your sheets. To keep your bed as healthy a sleep environment as possible, it's important to maintain the entire sleep area. So it's time to get cleaning your headboard.

It's easy to overlook the headboard in your tidying routine. It's just the thing that stops your best pillow from making its way down the back of the bed, right? So perhaps it's no surprise that according to a survey by Happy Beds, 53 per cent of people never clean their headboard.

But everything from dust mites to sweat stains can gather on the headboard, making the thing by your face as you sleep an excellent breeding ground for bacteria. In this how to, we'll guide you through each step of cleaning your headboard – don't worry, it's easy. For a spotless sleep set-up, make sure to check out our guides to cleaning your mattress and cleaning your pillow as well, as well as our tips for getting rid of bed bugs.

5 steps for a clean headboard

Learn these simple tips and you'll never overlook cleaning your headboard again. Your mattress (and your sleep) will thank you for it.

1. Start with a duster or vacuum cleaner

If you have a wooden or metal headboard, the good news is that they require minimal cleaning. The bad news is that they do still need cleaning, so don’t think you can avoid it. However, a quick dust should remove the worst of it. If the headboard is considerably dusty, vacuum the mattress afterwards, to ensure any residue doesn’t simply settle on the bed.

If you have a fabric headboard, use a vacuum with a brush attachment to lift off any dust that has become embedded on the surface. Make sure you run the vacuum over every inch of the headboard, getting as far into the corners as possible (we'll come back to those corners later). Here's more on how to get rid of dust mites in your bed, if you're doing a full spring clean.

2. Spot clean stains

With the dust removed from your fabric headboard, it's time to tackle the stains. You can use household products to clean your bed, so a simple solution of lukewarm water and mild detergent should be enough to deal with most marks. Particularly stubborn stains might need a specialist fabric cleaner, but make sure to spot-test any new products on a hidden corner of the headboard.

Gently dab the detergent solution onto the headboard with a cloth, using a soft brush to rub away tougher marks. Avoid using too much water, as headboards can take a long time to dry, and you don't want to get excess moisture on your mattress.

Oily marks from hair and skin can be harder to remove than your regular wear and tear, so they need more than just a wipe. Gently press baking soda into any greasy stains, wait a few minutes so it can soak up the oil, and then blot away the mark with a damp cloth.

3. Check the corners

Don’t overlook the corners of the headboard or the edge sitting close to the mattress, as dust can really build up in these hidden spaces. Give the area a thorough once over, and make sure to get really in there with the vacuum cleaner. Sweat, wet hair, and general moisture can all cause staining at the edges, especially if it's been a while since you've washed your headboard. So if the detergent mixture isn't doing it, switch to a specialist fabric cleaner.

4. Leave plenty of time to dry

It’s best to clean your headboard early in the day, so everything has time to dry. Moisture is bad for your mattress, as it can cause mold and mildew to develop. Cleaning in the morning gives everything as much time as possible to dry (and the bed a chance to breathe) before you put the covers back on.

If you find it's taking a while to dry, keep this in mind for future cleanings, and use a lighter hand when removing stains. Once the headboard is completely dry, give it another quick hoover. This will remove any lingering residue from the cleaning products and leave the headboard sparkling.

5. Make it part of your routine

To avoid dust and stains building up, try to clean your headboard at least once a week. By cleaning it regularly you can limit discoloration as well as discouraging dust mites, keeping the bed fresher overall. Any time you vacuum or dust the bedroom, make sure to clean the headboard at the same time. And when you change you sheets, blot any stains that might have occurred during the week. Once you've added cleaning the headboard to your routine, it will quickly become habit.