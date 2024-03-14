Exclusive deal! Grab a Nolah mattress for half price this World Sleep Day

If you're looking for a way to celebrate World Sleep Day in style, how about treating yourself to a quality hybrid mattress at an absolute knockdown price? Because that's what we can set you up with right now.

We've cut a deal with Nolah to get you an epic 50% off the Nolah Original Hybrid mattress when you use our exclusive NOLAH50 discount code. This medium firmness mattress is an excellent fit for side sleepers in particular, as it's designed to allow your shoulders to sink in that little bit more and get the cushioning they need. It also features a deep layer of zoned pocket springs with reinforced edges to ensure you never feel in danger of rolling off the sides. It's a breathable mattress with a moisture-wicking Tencel cover, so it'll sleep cool in any climate.

The queen size Nolah Original Hybrid is on sale for $1,499, reduced from $1,749. However with our Nolah Mattress discount code you'll get 50% off the reduced price, not the MSRP; this brings the price of a queen size down to a ludicrously cheap $749.50. Basically if you're after the best mattress but don't have a huge budget, this is a deal you don't want to miss. Don't hang about, though, because this offer's only valid until 16 March. here's what you need to know:

Nolah Original Hybrid Mattress Queen size: <a href="https://nolahmattress.pxf.io/c/221109/1814961/21614?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nolahmattress.com%2Fdiscount%2FNOLAH50%3Fredirect%3D%252Fproducts%252Fnolah-original-hybrid-11-mattress" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was $1,749 now $749.50 with NOLAH50 code Overview: We haven't reviewed the Original Hybrid but Nolah flags this bed as its best mattress for edge support, and while that might seem like a strange feature to call out, if you've ever found yourself saddled with a mattress that has horribly squashy sides, you'll appreciate the importance of sturdy edges. When we reviewed the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/nolah-evolution-15-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.com"">Nolah Evolution 15" we found its edge support more than adequate, suggesting that the Original Hybrid must do an exceptional job in this regard. In addition, this hybrid has a medium feel with zoned AirFoam that provides softness and flexibility for side sleepers, plus a zoned layer of 8-inch recycled steel coils for strength and responsiveness. It's also <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/mattresses/what-does-certipur-us-certified-mean-for-a-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.com"">CertiPUR-US certified as well as being fiberglass-free. Price history: A queen size Nolah Original Hybrid has an MSRP of $1,749 but it's almost always discounted; during major sales events you'll generally get 35% off, bringing the price down to $1,137, but at the moment there's 14% off, which takes the price to $1,499. However our exclusive discount takes 50% off that price, so if you order now you'll pay just $749.50, which is the absolute cheapest we've seen this mattress available for. The discount expires on 16 March, though, so don't spend too long thinking about it. Extras: The Nolah Original Hybrid comes with a pair of free pillows as well as free shipping, a lifetime warranty and a 120-night sleep trial. You can also save an extra $70 by giving up the sleep trial; we don't recommend that, except maybe if you're buying the mattress for a spare room where it won't get regular use.

Buy it if...

✅ You're a side sleeper: The Nolah Original Hybrid is rated a 6/10 medium feel, which is an ideal firmness level for side sleeping. On top of that, though, its AirFoam layer features a perforated section where your shoulders would go, giving them extra sink-in cushioning, while its pocket springs are zoned to provide just the right amount of pressure relief for your joints.

✅ You appreciate sturdy edges: Nolah describes this mattress as having its best edge support; its sprung layer features reinforced coils around the edges, so you'll never feel in danger of rolling off if you tend to sleep near the side of the bed.

✅ You tend to sleep hot: The Nolah Original Hybrid has a breathable and moisture-wicking Tencel cover, plus temperature neutral-foams and an airflow-enhancing sprung layer. Other mattresses have more elaborate cooling technology, but unless you sleep really hot the Original Hybrid will do a more than adequate job of regulating temperature.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're a heavier stomach sleeper: The Nolah Original is best suited to side sleepers and should be perfectly comfortable and supportive for most back sleepers, too. Heavier stomach sleepers, however, may not get the support they need. For a more supportive option at a similar price, we'd recommend the , the Awara Natural Hybrid.

❌ You want a luxurious mattress: This is a comfortable and supportive bed that'll suit most sleepers, but it's a pretty functional option. If you're after something more luxurious that won't cost you a lot more than the Nolah, it's very hard to go wrong with the DreamCloud mattress.