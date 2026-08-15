Google may have moved on from its previous line of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, but these devices remain some of the best options for tracking your health and exercise. And now, one of the more affordable and entry-level options just got a welcome discount, which drops the Fitbit Inspire 3 on Amazon to £58.99 (was £84.99).

If you've been put off by the cost of other more premium smartwatches, then this is a super-low price for a great beginner fitness tracker. I like it if you want to dip your toes into the tech, as it offers all the essentials you need, with heart rate, sleep, and exercise tracking all on-wrist.

Another benefit of going with the Fitbit Inspire 3 is that it offers a solid 10-day battery life. Most smartwatches and many other fitness trackers fall way behind this, with some of the more advanced options requiring recharging every day or two.

So, if you want the convenience of not having to worry about battery life all the time, all the basic tracking features you might need, and phone notifications beamed to your wrist, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a fairly feature-rich option for under £60.

Today's best Fitbit deal at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon The discount may be small, but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise and health tracking. The tracker is packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started, including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, stress management scoring, and sleep tracking. Plus, the battery lasts for a lengthy ten days, it can receive notifications from your phone, and six months of Fitbit Premium are included for free.

As if to prove my point, we called the Fitbit Inspire 3 "a great entry point to the health and fitness-tracking world" in our four-star review. As well as being packed with all the health and fitness tracking features a beginner might need, it is also very easy to use, thanks to the bright AMOLED display — even if it can be a little fiddly given its small size.

Altogether, it's easy to see why it's on our guide to the best Fitbit as the one we'd pick if you're on a budget.